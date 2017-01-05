8 small kitchens that combine modern looks with a tight budget

The kitchen is one of the most important areas in the home, it’s a space of comfort, meal preparation and dining. So of course it needs to be elegant, stylish and unique. There are many ways to achieve your dream kitchen, from state-of-the-art appliances and technology, to luxurious illumination, brilliant colours and even functional storage, but in this homify feature we look at 8 ideas that blend simple detail with modern elements to get the perfect gourmet zone to suit you.
The kitchen pictured here sees stunning modern, artistic and creative features. The colour scheme is a combination of simple white and black décor, with a yellow accent that incorporates a vibrant and quirky effect into the space. The open shelves are sensational for a compact kitchen, while the informal dining area is great for those quick meals or extra workspace.
Sometimes all you need in some natural light, textured materials and modern appliances to make an ideal kitchen come true, and this designer kitchen is not only chic, but also eclectic. The wooden cabinets are an excellent way to add trendy appeal and the team of professionals decorated the kitchen with contemporary detail in mind.
It’s amazing what a fantastic splashback of sleek style can do to accentuate a modern kitchen. The breathtaking Mediterranean inspired cobalt blue that was added to either side, creates a passageway that ends with some elegant sunshine.
The kitchen has been drenched in an all-white colour palette for a neutral and cosy effect. The space doubles up as a laundry area too and the distinctive wall consisting of small squares limits natural light, but keeps the area cool and calm.
Practicality and functionality are integral to space, especially in a kitchen, and this image showcases modular design and aesthetic elegance perfectly for a sleek and gorgeous kitchen filled with minimalist decor and modern appliances.
A tranquil kitchen is quiet and serene in colour and ultra-minimalist in features, something that this grey and white combination sees to magnificently.
A small kitchen is often cramped, which is why a folding workspace can solve a great deal of space issues. It’s just so clever!
This kitchen radiates colour and warmth, but the petite cooking zone has cabinets included above and below the workspace to maximise storage.