24 cheap ways to decorate your home in South Africa

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
walldresses, Creativespace Sartoria Murale Creativespace Sartoria Murale Walls & flooringWallpaper
Loading admin actions …

So it’s that time of the year again, when you’re tired of your outdated and boring furniture and looking for ideas to amp up the living space in chic and elegant style for the year ahead. Well, in this homify feature, we included 24 gorgeous, colourful and trendy décor tips that are not only easy to include in your home, but affordable too. It just takes some creativity and imagination, but our professionals are sure to inspire you with these amazing tricks.

1. Pallet furniture

Réhabilitation d'un moulin à eau, Planforêt Planforêt
Planforêt

Planforêt
Planforêt
Planforêt

It’s cheap and easy to come by, a pallet coffee table will add an interesting décor element to your living room.

2. An original sofa

homify Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

It’s quirky and eclectic, to some, it may have just been an old car… to others it’s an awesome décor possibility.

3. Patio seating area

Diseño de proyectos y espacios, Eurekaa Eurekaa Patios
Eurekaa

Eurekaa
Eurekaa
Eurekaa

For your friends, furry and otherwise of course.

​4. Move your furniture around

PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern living room
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

It’s a simple décor trick to give your home an instant new look, and it won’t cost you a thing!

5. Add interest to your walls

A design of the private house in the settlement of the closed type .Anarchi&I. Maltsev, AnARCHI AnARCHI Kitchen
AnARCHI

A design of the private house in the settlement of the closed type .Anarchi&I. Maltsev

AnARCHI
AnARCHI
AnARCHI

You may have an old crockery set of sentimental value, but you’ve lost a few pieces along the way, why not use it as a shabby chic décor and stick them to the kitchen walls?

6. Repurpose old jugs

Nova chance ao apê, Lore Arquitetura Lore Arquitetura Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Lore Arquitetura

Lore Arquitetura
Lore Arquitetura
Lore Arquitetura

They can now become pretty vases or if you have a few of the same, use them as rustic table centre pieces.

7. Hanging vases

Wohnaccesoires, fair-art Steffen Karol fair-art Steffen Karol Garden Plant pots & vases
fair-art Steffen Karol

Wohnaccesoires

fair-art Steffen Karol
fair-art Steffen Karol
fair-art Steffen Karol

Reuse old tins as adorable hanging vases for your next outdoor party.

8. Glass jars for that hipster vibe

homify Rustic style dining room Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

It’s eco-friendly, elegant and affordable, now just to add some fresh flowers to every corner of the home.

9. Lamp it

Кофе-бар "Пенка", EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors Industrial style dining room
EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture &amp; interiors

EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors
EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture &amp; interiors
EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors

Old glass jars work well as lamps for your home too.

10. Colourful books

38 m, Plac Zbawiciela, Wwa, dziurdziaprojekt dziurdziaprojekt Living room
dziurdziaprojekt

dziurdziaprojekt
dziurdziaprojekt
dziurdziaprojekt

As a bookworm, you probably have them all over the place, consider organising them by colour for an imaginative effect. Down with the Dewey decimal system!

11. Creative crates

Paperpop, PAPERPOP PAPERPOP HouseholdStorage Paper Grey
PAPERPOP

PAPERPOP
PAPERPOP
PAPERPOP

Utilise the internal parts of boxes and you could just end up with a fabulous storage unit.

12. Decorate an old ladder

Paris I, dmesure dmesure Classic style bedroom
dmesure

dmesure
dmesure
dmesure

Opt to adorn that old wooden ladder with some flowers or plants vines, this will beautify the space with a garden atmosphere or how about using it as a unique library instead?

​13. Old books = New table

BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu, BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu Living roomCupboards & sideboards
BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu

BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu
BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu
BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu

Use outdated books with a thick cover as a brilliant table.

14. Backdrops as black and whites

Concept living, Studiod3sign Studiod3sign Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage
Studiod3sign

Studiod3sign
Studiod3sign
Studiod3sign

You may not like the old photographs from that vacation with the family, but the backdrop could just make for a sensational statement piece to decorate your wall.

15. Cosy up on the sofa

walldresses, Creativespace Sartoria Murale Creativespace Sartoria Murale Walls & flooringWallpaper
Creativespace Sartoria Murale

Creativespace Sartoria Murale
Creativespace Sartoria Murale
Creativespace Sartoria Murale

A textured blanket is a fascinating way to incorporate a cosy effect to your living room sofa.

16. Cushions

Cosy Home House Envy Living room
House Envy

Cosy Home

House Envy
House Envy
House Envy

Cushions are easily added to a room for comfort and style.

17. Use your walls

homify Industrial style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Short on floor space? Then store your bike against the wall with some brackets and keep your layout practical.

18. DIY hangers

Serie Mecapal, Natural Urbano Natural Urbano HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Natural Urbano

Natural Urbano
Natural Urbano
Natural Urbano

There are so many awesome ideas to add hanging space from repurposed items, consider packaging lids, corks, pieces of wood and containers you no longer use.

19. Planter fireplace

Campinas Decor, Garden Light Garden Light Modern Garden
Garden Light

Garden Light
Garden Light
Garden Light

Use a steel planter as a fireplace for your patio area… it's that easy!

20. Old coat rack garden

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

Recycle that old coat rack with a splash of paint and hang some pretty plants.

21. Decorate with lights

Private Villa in French Riviera, Cannata&Partners Lighting Design Cannata&Partners Lighting Design Patios
Cannata&amp;Partners Lighting Design

Private Villa in French Riviera

Cannata&Partners Lighting Design
Cannata&amp;Partners Lighting Design
Cannata&Partners Lighting Design

Style the patio to its fullest potential with some elegant lighting for those evening social occasions.

22. Old trunk

Appleby Oak Wide Ottoman Box The Cotswold Company Country style dining room Wood
The Cotswold Company

Appleby Oak Wide Ottoman Box

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

Don’t even think about dumping your grandma's old trunk, vintage décor has so much flair for the fascinating, so use it to store those family heirlooms and treasures.

23. Suitcase décor

homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

It’s becoming increasingly popular in industrial and shabby chic homes, make use of those outdated suitcases as brilliant bedside tables for that fancy atmosphere.

24. Log table

Macetas de madera de palma , MADERA MADERA HouseholdPlants & accessories
MADERA

MADERA
MADERA
MADERA

Wooden logs make great tables or benches on your garden. Here are: 15 rustic homes that are striking on the outside and cosy on the inside

This makeover makes a tiny balcony feel huge
Which will you be including in your home this year?

Discover home inspiration!

