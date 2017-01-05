24 cheap ways to decorate your home in South Africa

So it’s that time of the year again, when you’re tired of your outdated and boring furniture and looking for ideas to amp up the living space in chic and elegant style for the year ahead. Well, in this homify feature, we included 24 gorgeous, colourful and trendy décor tips that are not only easy to include in your home, but affordable too. It just takes some creativity and imagination, but our professionals are sure to inspire you with these amazing tricks.