7 pictures of lovely living rooms for you to copy

The living room is a place to relax and unwind, especially after a long day at work, and is usually furnished with comfortable sofas, a TV and maybe even a fireplace. In this homify feature, we look at 7 lovely living rooms, each with their own dynamic elegance and sense of style. So whether you’re after décor that is opulent and luxurious or rustic inspired, our professionals have something for you.
Gorgeous lighting, whether natural or artificial, enhances the luxury of a room, especially when paired with fantastic furniture, the interesting ceiling shape definitely accentuates the décor of this living room.
The vibrant colours, furniture choice and lighting creates a quirky and rustic inspired décor. The neutral tones along with an old fashioned rug and pretty pillows makes this a comfortable environment for socialising and entertaining.
If a Zen-inspired décor speaks to you, then opt for a shiny floor with some wooden furniture and a neutral, earthy colour scheme that is drenched in natural light.
One of the easiest ways to designate space for your living room, especially in an open plan home is by incorporating a luxurious textured rug to add colour and comfort to the area. Opt for a shade that will blend in magnificently with your other furniture, while enhancing that relaxing ambiance too.
This living room is a combination of pastels, florals, darker hues and neutral colours, but it actually all works pretty well together for a warm and chic environment.
An open plan living room with a dining area isn’t the end of the world, it may take just a bit more planning and less furnishing to get the space feeling elegant and friendly and with a chandelier like that… dramatic too.
We end this Ideabook with a look at the best spot for the TV, allowing for ultimate relaxation and cosying up on the sofa. The TV is mounted to the wall, leaving floor space open and free, while a wonderful chevron inspired wallpaper decorates the room in a trendy design of simple colour. Have a look at: The top 10 most popular living rooms of the year (as chosen by you!)