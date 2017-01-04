Your browser is out-of-date.

7 pictures of lovely living rooms for you to copy

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Apartamento Ribeirão Preto, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern living room
The living room is a place to relax and unwind, especially after a long day at work, and is usually furnished with comfortable sofas, a TV and maybe even a fireplace. In this homify feature, we look at 7 lovely living rooms, each with their own dynamic elegance and sense of style. So whether you’re after décor that is opulent and luxurious or rustic inspired, our professionals have something for you.

1. Elegant

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern living room
Gorgeous lighting, whether natural or artificial, enhances the luxury of a room, especially when paired with fantastic furniture, the interesting ceiling shape definitely accentuates the décor of this living room.

2. A touch of rustic

LIVING SPACE IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern living room
The vibrant colours, furniture choice and lighting creates a quirky and rustic inspired décor. The neutral tones along with an old fashioned rug and pretty pillows makes this a comfortable environment for socialising and entertaining.

3. Simple, sleek and Asian

Proyecto “Quinta Hunucmá”, PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Living room
If a Zen-inspired décor speaks to you, then opt for a shiny floor with some wooden furniture and a neutral, earthy colour scheme that is drenched in natural light.

4. Cosy carpet

Casa Banak, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern living room Stone White
One of the easiest ways to designate space for your living room, especially in an open plan home is by incorporating a luxurious textured rug to add colour and comfort to the area. Opt for a shade that will blend in magnificently with your other furniture, while enhancing that relaxing ambiance too.

5. Colour choice

homify Living room
This living room is a combination of pastels, florals, darker hues and neutral colours, but it actually all works pretty well together for a warm and chic environment.

6. A creative element

Apartamento Ribeirão Preto, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern living room
An open plan living room with a dining area isn’t the end of the world, it may take just a bit more planning and less furnishing to get the space feeling elegant and friendly and with a chandelier like that… dramatic too.

7. For the TV

VALLE IMPERIAL, Arki3d Arki3d Media room
We end this Ideabook with a look at the best spot for the TV, allowing for ultimate relaxation and cosying up on the sofa. The TV is mounted to the wall, leaving floor space open and free, while a wonderful chevron inspired wallpaper decorates the room in a trendy design of simple colour. Have a look at: The top 10 most popular living rooms of the year (as chosen by you!)

Which living room idea do you love the most?

