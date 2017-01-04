Bedrooms: 6 designs for double beds

So you’ve just taken that all-in step for your relationship… moving in. But although this can be a daunting task for décor, the homify team of interior designers will show you that it’s easier than you think to add some chic style to the bedroom. Your features need to be practical, suiting both personalities and characters in a charming way. Moving in together is stressful enough and we would like to make that process a bit simpler and more efficient with these 6 sensational and creative ideas.
A majestic mirror will definitely enhance the lighting and cosy atmosphere of the main suite. Your outfit will be perfectly coordinated with not a hair out of place. The colour scheme of this bedroom may be neutral, but there’s something so sultry and romantic about the greys and textures incorporated into the design, while the lighting is so cosy too.
The next bedroom has a youthful and fresh appearance, a dark wooden base with ochre-coloured bed linen is chic and elegant against the light wooden floor. The room has an eclectic atmosphere, with the concrete walls, dim lighting and cute pillows making this space so comfortable.
Instead of a headboard, this tapestry focal wall decorated in warm neutral tones adds a chic effect. It’s different and no doubt dynamic. When paired with minimalist furniture and crisp white bed linen, this bedroom is so inviting too.
Wooden walls, flooring and even the ceiling… the effect is enchanting and elegant. The rich tones of copper and bright silken pillows is captivating and eye catching, the bedroom represents a villa in an island paradise and because the room is so spacious, you may never want to leave!
Black might not be the first choice for décor, but it has a sophisticated edge. This bedroom is the epitome of stunning with black wallpaper, luxurious cream colour bed linen and natural lighting giving the room a warm and welcoming ambiance.
Our final bedroom décor idea showcases a striking French inspired sleeping quarter, with all the aspects of comfort and old-fashioned
charm incorporated into the space in an upgraded colour representing modernity. The
wardrobe, headboard, vanity and ottoman at the foot of the bed enhances the
drama and romance of this bedroom and we cannot help but enjoy the irresistible
end result. Here are: The top 10 most popular bedrooms of the year (for 2016 of course).