Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Bedrooms: 6 designs for double beds

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

So you’ve just taken that all-in step for your relationship… moving in. But although this can be a daunting task for décor, the homify team of interior designers will show you that it’s easier than you think to add some chic style to the bedroom. Your features need to be practical, suiting both personalities and characters in a charming way. Moving in together is stressful enough and we would like to make that process a bit simpler and more efficient with these 6 sensational and creative ideas.

1. The magic of a mirror

Polanco, Decoré Interiorismo Decoré Interiorismo HouseholdHomewares
Decoré Interiorismo

Decoré Interiorismo
Decoré Interiorismo
Decoré Interiorismo

A majestic mirror will definitely enhance the lighting and cosy atmosphere of the main suite. Your outfit will be perfectly coordinated with not a hair out of place. The colour scheme of this bedroom may be neutral, but there’s something so sultry and romantic about the greys and textures incorporated into the design, while the lighting is so cosy too.

2. Young and fresh

Departamento Club de Golf, kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos BedroomAccessories & decoration
kababie arquitectos

kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos

The next bedroom has a youthful and fresh appearance, a dark wooden base with ochre-coloured bed linen is chic and elegant against the light wooden floor. The room has an eclectic atmosphere, with the concrete walls, dim lighting and cute pillows making this space so comfortable.

3. Rustic and modern

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

Instead of a headboard, this tapestry focal wall decorated in warm neutral tones adds a chic effect. It’s different and no doubt dynamic. When paired with minimalist furniture and crisp white bed linen, this bedroom is so inviting too.

4. Wood

Narigua House , P+0 Arquitectura P+0 Arquitectura Eclectic style bedroom
P+0 Arquitectura

Narigua House

P+0 Arquitectura
P+0 Arquitectura
P+0 Arquitectura

Wooden walls, flooring and even the ceiling… the effect is enchanting and elegant. The rich tones of copper and bright silken pillows is captivating and eye catching, the bedroom represents a villa in an island paradise and because the room is so spacious, you may never want to leave!

5. Contemporary chic

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

Black might not be the first choice for décor, but it has a sophisticated edge. This bedroom is the epitome of stunning with black wallpaper, luxurious cream colour bed linen and natural lighting giving the room a warm and welcoming ambiance.

6. French inspired

Showroom, Grange México Grange México Office spaces & stores
Grange México

Grange México
Grange México
Grange México

Our final bedroom décor idea showcases a striking French inspired sleeping quarter, with all the aspects of comfort and old-fashioned charm incorporated into the space in an upgraded colour representing modernity. The wardrobe, headboard, vanity and ottoman at the foot of the bed enhances the drama and romance of this bedroom and we cannot help but enjoy the irresistible end result. Here are: The top 10 most popular bedrooms of the year (for 2016 of course).

From miserable to a hotel style bathroom
Have any of these bedrooms inspired you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks