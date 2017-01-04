Bedrooms: 6 designs for double beds

So you’ve just taken that all-in step for your relationship… moving in. But although this can be a daunting task for décor, the homify team of interior designers will show you that it’s easier than you think to add some chic style to the bedroom. Your features need to be practical, suiting both personalities and characters in a charming way. Moving in together is stressful enough and we would like to make that process a bit simpler and more efficient with these 6 sensational and creative ideas.