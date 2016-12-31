There is nothing more appealing than a neat and modern family home that manages to combine functionality with style.
This is exactly what design professionals Pracownia Projektowa Archipelag always manage to achieve with their fabulous yet understated designs.
This is why we are thrilled to bring you a family home that has it all today—a project of theirs that shows just how savvy urban, family life can be.
As we explore the interior and exterior spaces of this home, you will also find some tips and tricks when it comes to designing your own home.
Let's take a look!
The first view that you get of this home shows just how modern, yet classic and quaint the design is.
The designers have gone for a neutral cream facade, with a grey roof and wooden finishes. This creates a very warm, homely and appealing design.
While there is a beautiful connection between the interior and exterior spaces here, thanks to the large glass windows and Juliet balcony, privacy is still a priority for the family.
You'll also notice that as much attention to detail has gone into the front garden as the home itself. The beautiful little trees and bushes completely enhance the look and feel of the exterior design.
The back of the home opens up onto a gorgeous, covered terrace where the diners can enjoy fresh air and sunshine while enjoying lunch or even a sundowner. You'll notice that he furniture is hardy and durable, while still stylish and savvy. For outdoor furniture, you want to invest in furniture that will last in all weather conditions.
The gorgeous and large glass sliding doors allow the interior living space to open up onto the beautiful exterior spaces, creating a much large living area in general. This is perfect for warm, summer months.
The garden is also spacious and neat, allowing the kids to play while mom and dad keep an eye on them.
Tip: Add some pot plants or flowers to your terrace for a natural yet beautiful decor element.
The kitchen in this home is a dream kitchen for many families! With its country-style design and wooden finishes, a beautiful warm and cosy environment is created.
You'll also notice that the room is flooded with natural light thanks to the large glass windows throughout. Not only does this make for a light and bright kitchen, but it allows for beautiful views of the surrounds.
You'll also notice that there is a little table and chairs in this room, where the family can relax together for more casual interactions. This is a great place to sit while the chef whips up a storm, enjoying a cup of tea or a bowl of cereal.
Don't you love the bowls of fresh lettuce leaves and spices, which bring a very fresh touch to the cooking area?
The living room is the perfect example of how style and functionality collide. With grey walls and soft, grey sofas, this room looks very luxurious and smart. Yet the cosy rug and large, flat screen television remind us that this is an area to be enjoyed by the whole family.
A trick when it comes to a space like this is to make sure every element in the living room has a home, where it can be stored. This prevents items piling up and making a mess!
Shelves are a wonderful way to achieve this, giving you the perfect storage space for decor accessories and books, while still allowing them to remain in display. They also utilise the vertical space, leaving you with plenty floor room.
Have a look at these things to consider when choosing shelves for inspiration when it comes to installing your vertical storage!
From this angle, we can get an overview of what the architecture looks like in all of its entirety. The designers have really used the space that they had available to them well!
The home extends up into a double-storey design, while there are skylights throughout the roof that provide the interior space with plenty of natural light.
The garden also features a pond, which we haven't seen before! A water feature like this brings a charming and peaceful element to an exterior design. The mismatched stone tiles throughout the garden are quirky and full of character too!
