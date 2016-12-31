There is nothing more appealing than a neat and modern family home that manages to combine functionality with style.

This is exactly what design professionals Pracownia Projektowa Archipelag always manage to achieve with their fabulous yet understated designs.

This is why we are thrilled to bring you a family home that has it all today—a project of theirs that shows just how savvy urban, family life can be.

As we explore the interior and exterior spaces of this home, you will also find some tips and tricks when it comes to designing your own home.

Let's take a look!