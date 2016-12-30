5 pools for small but modern homes

In this project we have put together a list of five swimming pools that are ideal for those homes with terraces that are not very wide. You won't believe how many modern and sleek options exist!

If you are about to make a decision about whether or not you should have a swimming pool in your backyard, then you have come to right place. Here you will find designs that will inspire as well as recommendations to enhance the decor and design of your outdoor area. You will also come across some useful tips that will be of great help when it comes to some stylish touches.

Hopefully these will all convince you that a swimming pool is right for you!

But have a look through the below and make up your mind.