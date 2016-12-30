Exploring a cosy Durban home with a sunny surprise

There is nothing better than exploring local architecture, which is why we are delighted to take you to a Durban home today where interior design professionals Frans Alexander Interiors have created the most cosy little home that you will ever see—and yet it is oh-so-stylish!

This is a wonderful example of how advanced South African design is as well as how trend and functionality can work in harmony.

As we explore the rooms in this house, we will also pick up some tips and tricks when it comes to our own homes, learning from some of the best interior designers in the business!

Are you ready to take a look?