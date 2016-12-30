Exploring a cosy Durban home with a sunny surprise

There is nothing better than exploring local architecture, which is why we are delighted to take you to a Durban home today where interior design professionals Frans Alexander Interiors have created the most cosy little home that you will ever see—and yet it is oh-so-stylish!
This is a wonderful example of how advanced South African design is as well as how trend and functionality can work in harmony.
As we explore the rooms in this house, we will also pick up some tips and tricks when it comes to our own homes, learning from some of the best interior designers in the business!
Are you ready to take a look?
This bedroom shows how different styles, colours, tones and patterns can work together with a fabulous end result.
The designers have gone for an eggshell colour and pattern behind the bed, which works in harmony with the neutral headboard and stone lamps that flank the bed. All of these different elements introduce a variety of textures to the space, while maintaining the same colour palette.
The bed features a white duvet and pillows, which are enhanced by a blue patterned throw and dark blue cushions. White, blue and beige thus culminate in a very impressive and cosy look and feel.
Remember that while your bedroom should be beautiful it should also be functional and warm, enveloping you in peace and serenity. Side tables are a great addition, giving you a place to put your glass of water and book at night. Lampshades also bring a beautiful, soft glow to the room at night.
This bedroom takes on a slighter softer look and feel with light, patterned wallpaper and very earthy and neutral tones throughout. This room is one that is incredibly cosy and tranquil, with plush cushions and thick throws on the bed. Don't you just want to snuggle up in the bed's depths?
The futon at the end of the bed provides a seating area where a resident can put on his or her shoes when they get ready in the morning. It's also a smart storage solution, where blankets and extra pillows can be stored inside.
The drawers of the side tables allow personal items such as phone chargers and night creams to be stored neatly away, ensuring that this room remains neat, tidy and sophisticated.
This bedroom opens up onto the bathroom, with no division between the two. This makes the room seem that much bigger but also creates a sense of intimacy. In fact the only thing that separates these two rooms is a sheet of glass!
The bathroom features very modern and trendy elements as well as a minimalist look and feel, where nothing that isn't absolutely necessary or functional is on display.
The soft cream tiles throughout make for en elegant and slightly luxurious appearance.
Surprise revealed: an additional sun room
This bedroom has its own natural form of artwork: a gorgeous window that extends across the room, offering the residents panoramic views of the surrounds. This not only creates a strong connection between the interior and exterior spaces but it allows natural light to flow into the room throughout the day. This creates a warm and appealing interior design. Don't you love how you can see the sea from the bedroom?
The designers have placed two comfortable armchairs in this area of the room, giving the residents a space to sit where they can enjoy the view, perhaps with a morning cup of coffee.
Curtains offer this space a sense of privacy and shade if need be—a great tip.
The living spaces are in an open plan design with the kitchen, dining room and living room flowing into one another. Furniture has been used to subtly separate spaces according to their function. This is a great tip as it makes the home see that much more spacious.
The large L-shaped sofa provides plenty of space for cuddling in front of the television or afternoon naps with a good book. Do you see how decor items have been carefully selected, included the patterned cushions and beautiful artwork on the walls? This space is all about quality over quantity.
