The best prefab home design we've ever seen, for R1.2 million

Today, we are going to visit Poland where design professionals Pracownia Projektowa Archipelag, have designed the most gorgeous family home with a simple, Scandinavian design.
This home is a wonderful example of how minimalism and functionality can work in harmony with a very cosy and homely design.
We will also see how effective an open plan design can be, making a home that much more interactive, warm and social—as well as more spacious!
The real gem of this home, however, is the gorgeous terrace that we will explore at length. For South Africans in the midst of hot, summer months, this beautiful outdoor space will leave your eyes watering!
From the front of the home, we can see just how beautiful and appealing the home is right from the get go.
Remember that your exterior design is the first impression that people will get of your home so you want it to look sleek, inviting, modern and warm. The designers have hit the nail on the head here, opting for a simple white facade with wooden finishes. The look and feel is completed by the traditional grey gable roof. Do you see how the traditional collides with the modern?
There is also a beautiful connection between the interior and exterior spaces thanks to the windows, doors and balconies, yet the family still has the utmost privacy.
The front garden also works to enhance the beautiful style of the home, with carefully selected shrubs and plants. Have a look at how you can make a big first impression with a small front garden for inspiration.
This is a dream backyard for any South African family!
The interior living space spills out onto a beautiful wooden terrace, garden and swimming pool. The large glass sliding doors ensure that there is a constant connection between the interior and exterior spaces, making the home seem that much bigger and more spacious.
The wooden deck features a dining area where the family can enjoy casual meals in the sunshine and fresh air. There are sun loungers around the swimming pool for relaxing with a good book or having a nap in the beautiful, summer weather.
The swimming pool is simply gorgeous and multi-functional, giving the family a place to cool down, play in the water or even do some morning workouts.
The interior of the home is warm and cosy with wooden floors and grey walls, which are illuminated by the sunshine that streams in through the large glass windows.
The dining room is simply stunning with a sleek, wooden table and simple, charcoal black chairs. Three lamps drop down from the ceiling, adding functional trend to the room as well as a beautiful ambiance at night.
Tip: Add a vase of fresh flowers to the interior for a refreshing yet subtle form of decor.
In this angle, we really get a sense of how the living areas flow into another thanks to the open plan design. Do you see how interactive and social the home is?
The lack of walls separating spaces also makes for a much more spacious and expansive looking home.
You'll also notice that functional items throughout the home double up as decor elements, including the gorgeous fireplace and baskets of wood.
The kitchen is subtly separated from the rest of the home by a chunky kitchen island, which is very trendy. It also gives this space extra storage as well as a surface for cooking and preparing food.
Have a look at these kitchen islands to treasure to see just how much value this type of element can add to your cooking space.
The living room has a little bit more colour and personality than the rest of the house. The designers have opted for a large, L-shaped purple sofa, which is decorated with bright, pink cushions.
This room has a lot of subtle character and charm in the form of some beautiful pieces of artwork. A cosy rug and a television complete the function and homeliness of the room. Couldn't you imagine curling up in front of a movie or with a good book?
Again we can see how important natural light is in the home, creating a very light and bright interior design.
If you've enjoyed this home, you'll love this simple home that this couple created for their family (you'll love the fireplace!)