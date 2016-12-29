The best prefab home design we've ever seen, for R1.2 million

Today, we are going to visit Poland where design professionals Pracownia Projektowa Archipelag, have designed the most gorgeous family home with a simple, Scandinavian design.

This home is a wonderful example of how minimalism and functionality can work in harmony with a very cosy and homely design.

We will also see how effective an open plan design can be, making a home that much more interactive, warm and social—as well as more spacious!

The real gem of this home, however, is the gorgeous terrace that we will explore at length. For South Africans in the midst of hot, summer months, this beautiful outdoor space will leave your eyes watering!