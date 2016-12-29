Different materials in architecture have evolved throughout time as trends change, prices increase and styles go out of fashion. However, in terms of quality and duration, one of the materials that has remained throughout time is wood. For decades, wood has been part of the construction of countless homes, thanks to how easily it adapts to different climates, its durability and, of course, its simple beauty.
One of the advantages of wooden houses is that they can adapt to various decorative styles, from the most simple and minimalist to the most modern design that might exist. (You do need to choose some fabulous decorative elements to go with it though!) Wood truly has the potential to create anything from a classic and traditional home to a home of the future.
This is why today at homify, we've put together 9 modern wooden houses that will inspire you to build yours. You will fall in love today!
One of the advantages of wood is that in addition to being an easily manipulated material, it has also become the ideal solution for architectural projects in different environments, although the type of wood will depend on the weather conditions.
When it comes to choosing, thick wood is ideal for cold places. For a more tropical climate, wood that is not so thick is ideal, yet it still needs to be durable and resistant.
If you want to go the economically-friendly route, then one of the best materials is wood. In addition to being priced excellently, it has also become the solution for many construction companies because of how easy it is to manipulate when building.
A wooden house as opposed to a concrete house, can deliver an urban home in a very quick and convenient way—something that just does not happen when it comes to building a house with other materials.
It is important to consider that wooden houses can be changed and renovated very easily, since remodeling a specific section and even adding new spaces is possible.
If you do go this route, ensure you employ an expert professional who will ensure that the weight of the new walls or even the new roof is supported. An architect may also be able to help you find the ideal solution for renovating or extending your home, without having to knock down too many walls.
To give a more personal touch to a home, residents or owners have the freedom to choose. However, remember that pastel colours may not always work so well with a wooden house as it may look a bit faded or washed out.
Yet, well-chosen colours can turn a house into a home, with a beautiful modern look and feel. It is also always a good idea to illuminate and enhance the exterior design, giving a good first impression.
One of the main characteristics of modern houses is good lighting, either natural or artificial. So don't be afraid to install plenty of large glass windows throughout the facade. This will create a well-lit home and will enhance your decorative elements.
Even if your home is made from wood, don't be afraid to follow some design trends. Darker colours and chunky finishes are very in vogue at the moment.
If your home opens up onto a terrace or swimming pool, you'll also immediately increase its value (and it's functionality!)
To achieve a modern finish that combines natural materials, the first thing to keep in mind is that wood and stone make an excellent duo. The coldness of the stone contrasts beautifully with the warm brown of wood.
Another key point is to utilise lighting, which will illuminate this facade and create a very modern, warm and inviting look and feel—as we can see in this design.
A great idea to keep the colour of the wood in good condition is to paint the entire surface with a transparent varnish. It ensures that both moisture and heat don't damage the material or affect the external appearance of the house.
By looking after your facade, you'll also save costs on repairs and maintenance later on down the line. Prevention is key!
A very practical way to bring a bit of modernity to a wooden house is by choosing a good architectural design, which is why wooden ceilings are being used more and more in conjunction with high walls. This creates a stunning visual impact.
