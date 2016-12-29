Different materials in architecture have evolved throughout time as trends change, prices increase and styles go out of fashion. However, in terms of quality and duration, one of the materials that has remained throughout time is wood. For decades, wood has been part of the construction of countless homes, thanks to how easily it adapts to different climates, its durability and, of course, its simple beauty.

One of the advantages of wooden houses is that they can adapt to various decorative styles, from the most simple and minimalist to the most modern design that might exist. (You do need to choose some fabulous decorative elements to go with it though!) Wood truly has the potential to create anything from a classic and traditional home to a home of the future.

This is why today at homify, we've put together 9 modern wooden houses that will inspire you to build yours. You will fall in love today!