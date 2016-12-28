Two South African prefabs you have to see!

If you're a fan of homify, then you'll know how we enjoy prefabricated houses when it comes to modern architecture. Not only are they economically viable but they can be constructed in a much quicker time frame. What's more is they can be designed pretty much according to your specifications, which means that you can have your dream house materialise in front of your eyes in just a matter of months!

If you've been looking at investing in a prefab home, you may find these tips before buying a prefab very beneficial.

You'll also be surprised to learn that so many South African architects are behind some fabulous local prefab designs. In fact, today we have put together three incredible prefabs that are simply stunning. After exploring these homes, you may be even more keen to invest in your own!