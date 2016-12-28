Two South African prefabs you have to see!

If you're a fan of homify, then you'll know how we enjoy prefabricated houses when it comes to modern architecture. Not only are they economically viable but they can be constructed in a much quicker time frame. What's more is they can be designed pretty much according to your specifications, which means that you can have your dream house materialise in front of your eyes in just a matter of months!
If you've been looking at investing in a prefab home, you may find these tips before buying a prefab very beneficial.
You'll also be surprised to learn that so many South African architects are behind some fabulous local prefab designs. In fact, today we have put together three incredible prefabs that are simply stunning. After exploring these homes, you may be even more keen to invest in your own!
Designed by Cape Town architect professionals E-Visions Architectural Design Studio, this prefab project is nicknamed 'Urban Studio'. This mix-used development is the perfect home for a family, offering safety, security and of course, architectural integrity.
Often people think that prefab homes are not as of high quality as traditional bricks and mortar homes, but this is simply not the case. Prefab homes can not only be beautiful and environmentally sustainable, but they can be very durable and sturdy.
Here we can see what the designers had in mind for the prefab design, where the home is spacious and interconnected, stretching across the property. They've opted for neutral tones and unusual shape, which creates quite a magnificent first impression.
We can also see that natural light plays a role in this design. Skylights as well as large windows and doors are included throughout!
Designed by Johannesburg-based T4 Architects, this 400 square metre home is nicknamed House Steenkamp and is based in Ebotse Golf and Country Estate.
This is a wonderful example of just how modern and sleek a prefab home can be, without compromising on privacy or security.
The designers have also got the entrance spot on in this design, opting for a savvy double garage and a covered entrance.
The back of the home is slightly less private than the front of the home, with large glass windows and doors that open up onto a spacious backyard with a swimming pool and dining area.
For South Africans, these outdoor spaces are very important as they offer extra living areas where the family can spend time together. A swimming pool is also a must for those hot, summer months.
Have a look at these 10 prefabs perfect for a South African family on a budget for more inspiration when it comes to this type of architecture!