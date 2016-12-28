There is nothing more appealing than exploring a home before a renovation and after a renovation. It's incredible how architects and designers manage to transform a run down and dilapidated space into a beautiful home where memories can be made and special times can be shared. Remember that a home is a haven from the rest of the world, so it's important that it's a functional space that is aesthetically appealing and organised too.
This is why today at homify, we are delighted to bring you a before and after project by interior architect professionals G.R Design.
This renovation is a fabulous example of how much potential exists, even in the most hopeless of architectural cases. Not only will you be so impressed with the transformation, but you'll be inspired to make some changes to your own home!
The kitchen prior to the renovation was very old-fashioned and run down.
The floors are dusty and old, while the tiles on the wall are chipped and cracked. The cabinets look like they are falling apart while the patterns on the tiles are kitsch and outdated.
There also seem to be rubbish scattered around the floor, which doesn't make for a very appealing space!
Now this is a kitchen that we could get used to.
The whole space has been completely transformed and looks far more light, bright and inviting than the dark and dingy room we saw in the previous image.
The light wooden floors complement the white walls and white cabinets, while the chocolate brown cupboards add a trendy and modern touch to the design.
You'll also notice that this kitchen is very sleek and minimalist. The designers have made total use of the storage space, ensuring that everything that isn't absolutely necessary is stored neatly away. This is a great tip for a kitchen!
It's hard to even tell that this is a bathroom, but the old toilet bowl gives it away.
This space is barely habitable, with walls that are falling apart, tiles all over the floors and dilapidated features.
Your bathroom is meant to be a peaceful and tranquil space where you can relax and get ready for the day. This room is anything but!
The new bathroom employs the same neutral colour palette that we saw in the kitchen. The earthy tones envelope the residents in warmth and tranquility while the modern features make for a very functional and appealing look and feel.
This space is quite small, which is why the designers have added a large and expansive mirror to the wall above the sink. This gives the illusion of space and makes the room seem that much bigger.
You'll also notice that natural light plays a role in this space, filtering the room with light. Apart from windows you could also invest in skylights.
Have a look at these: Tips for bathing your home in natural light.
The home was literally a pile of rubble, as we can see in this image.
There is dust and bricks everywhere, while the walls are being reconstructed. This shows us how much work goes into the renovation and reconstruction of a home.
Remember that if you choose to renovate a home, you need to prepare for the work that it will take!
The new wooden floors and white walls make for a very appealing interior design. This is the perfect bedroom space, which is further enhanced by the natural light that flows through the windows as well as the high ceilings.
High ceilings aren't a feature you often find in modern houses, which is why sometimes restoring an older home is so worth it! You get to keep elements of the original structure, while incorporating new and contemporary features.
We can also see how the designers have completely opened up the home by installing large glass windows throughout. This makes it seem that much more spacious, lighter and brighter.
It also gives the home access to the beautiful views and the neighbourhood, so that it doesn't seem so stuffy and claustrophobic.
Tip: Opt for wooden floors for a timeless design that's durable too!
If you've enjoyed this design, you'll love this article: Turn a dump into a divine home.