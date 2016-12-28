There is nothing more appealing than exploring a home before a renovation and after a renovation. It's incredible how architects and designers manage to transform a run down and dilapidated space into a beautiful home where memories can be made and special times can be shared. Remember that a home is a haven from the rest of the world, so it's important that it's a functional space that is aesthetically appealing and organised too.

This is why today at homify, we are delighted to bring you a before and after project by interior architect professionals G.R Design.

This renovation is a fabulous example of how much potential exists, even in the most hopeless of architectural cases. Not only will you be so impressed with the transformation, but you'll be inspired to make some changes to your own home!