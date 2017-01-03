Your browser is out-of-date.

11 tips to beautify your home with different materials

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Sala Tropical Chic, Movelvivo Interiores Movelvivo Interiores Living roomCupboards & sideboards Wood effect
If you’re tired of traditional décor methods, tips and ideas, then it’s time to go for something fantastic, stylish and creative and in this homify feature, we look at 13 fascinating tips to beautify your home using different materials. Each with its own character, texture and detail and we cannot wait to be inspired by what’s in store for us in the homes featured today!

1. Creative paints

Chest of drawers IMARI e15 Modern style bedroom
e15

Chest of drawers IMARI

e15
e15
e15

Unconventional paints and stunning colour choices are one thing, but using stencils to create a décor that is unique and elegant, well that’s something else.

2. Wonderful wallpaper

Living Room Movelvivo Interiores Living roomCupboards & sideboards Wood effect
Movelvivo Interiores

Living Room

Movelvivo Interiores
Movelvivo Interiores
Movelvivo Interiores

Wallpaper is not a new method of décor, in fact, your grandma’s home was probably decorated in a charming brocade at some point, think of something hypnotic like the monochrome pattern seen here and take your décor to another level.

Pass Through Room homify Walls
homify

Pass Through Room

homify
homify
homify

A colourful example of modern wallpaper.

4. Wood

Mall Of Istanbul Rezidans , GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ Modern living room
GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ

GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ
GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ
GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ

Timber is an excellent means to enhance that rustic décor element in a modern home and is also known for its colour, elegance and durability. This living room is so sophisticated and cosy.

5. Stone

Martelange | Belgien, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG Modern bathroom
LEICHT Küchen AG

LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

There are two types of stone available to decorate walls. Polished stone for that sleek and attractive design, perfectly chosen for the bathroom or kitchen.

Wohnküche Tholey, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Modern kitchen
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

Or stone with a natural texture that incorporates a new dimensions to the wall detail. 

Esemble am Hang, Oliver Rieger Photography Oliver Rieger Photography Modern living room
Oliver Rieger Photography

Oliver Rieger Photography
Oliver Rieger Photography
Oliver Rieger Photography

While this is another image of textured stone creating a more futuristic design.

6. Industrial stone

AR Design Studio- Abbots Way, AR Design Studio AR Design Studio Modern dining room
AR Design Studio

AR Design Studio- Abbots Way

AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio

Although these stones are manufactured in a factory, they definitely resemble the real thing. They are made from concrete and a colour mixture is included for a different effect, it’s a considerably cheaper option when compared to natural stone.

7. Brick

Berkeley Limestone in a seasoned finish from Artisans of Devizes. Artisans of Devizes Walls Limestone Black
Artisans of Devizes

Berkeley Limestone in a seasoned finish from Artisans of Devizes.

Artisans of Devizes
Artisans of Devizes
Artisans of Devizes

Exposed brick walls will enhance that rustic, warm and cosy atmosphere in any home. And when paired with brilliant illumination, the effect is fantastic.

Wohnzimmer , Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Eclectic style bedroom
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN

Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN

Although exposed brick may be our top décor choice, painted brick introduces a wonderful effect too, adding an element of texture and depth into a room that now radiates elegance.

8. Gypsum

Richmond Full House Refurbishment, A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Living room
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Richmond Full House Refurbishment

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Gypsum board is fun and affordable, this option can be fitted onto any wall to hide those annoying TV cables or to house illumination around a shelf.

9. Colourful tiles

B + H 45 , HPONCE ARQUITECTOS HPONCE ARQUITECTOS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

Make your hallway, corridor or staircase standout with these vibrant tiles. It could be the quirky statement décor you’ve been thinking about, but were just too afraid to include in your home.

10. Textured wall

Residência A & F, Lyssandro Silveira Lyssandro Silveira Living room Blue
Lyssandro Silveira

Residência A & F

Lyssandro Silveira
Lyssandro Silveira
Lyssandro Silveira

Go for a textured wall in muted tones and pair the décor with a striking colour to include a fantastic effect.

11. Mosaic

Luxury Bathroom Studio Hooton Modern bathroom
Studio Hooton

Luxury Bathroom

Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton

Mosaic is available in a variety of colours and sizes, and with some thought and imagination, the walls of your home will always be fabulous and aesthetically attractive.

Le piastrelle sono multicolor e... patchwork!, ADDEØ DESIGN ADDEØ DESIGN Modern bathroom
ADDEØ DESIGN

ADDEØ DESIGN
ADDEØ DESIGN
ADDEØ DESIGN

Here’s another look at mosaic walls of a different kind. Have a look at these: 20 low-cost homes with great ideas you can copy

Which of these wall decor ideas to you like most?

