11 tips to beautify your home with different materials

If you’re tired of traditional décor methods, tips and ideas, then it’s time to go for something fantastic, stylish and creative and in this homify feature, we look at 13 fascinating tips to beautify your home using different materials. Each with its own character, texture and detail and we cannot wait to be inspired by what’s in store for us in the homes featured today!
Unconventional paints and stunning colour choices are one thing, but using stencils to create a décor that is unique and elegant, well that’s something else.
Wallpaper is not a new method of décor, in fact, your grandma’s home was probably decorated in a charming brocade at some point, think of something hypnotic like the monochrome pattern seen here and take your décor to another level.
Timber is an excellent means to enhance that rustic décor element in a modern home and is also known for its colour, elegance and durability. This living room is so sophisticated and cosy.
There are two types of stone available to decorate walls. Polished stone for that sleek and attractive design, perfectly chosen for the bathroom or kitchen.
Or stone with a natural texture that incorporates a new dimensions to the wall detail.
While this is another image of textured stone creating a more futuristic design.
Although these stones are manufactured in a factory, they definitely resemble the real thing. They are made from concrete and a colour mixture is included for a different effect, it’s a considerably cheaper option when compared to natural stone.
Exposed brick walls will enhance that rustic, warm and cosy atmosphere in any home. And when paired with brilliant illumination, the effect is fantastic.
Although exposed brick may be our top décor choice, painted brick introduces a wonderful effect too, adding an element of texture and depth into a room that now radiates elegance.
Gypsum board is fun and affordable, this option can be fitted onto any wall to hide those annoying TV cables or to house illumination around a shelf.
Make your hallway, corridor or staircase standout with these vibrant tiles. It could be the quirky statement décor you’ve been thinking about, but were just too afraid to include in your home.
Go for a textured wall in muted tones and pair the décor with a striking colour to include a fantastic effect.
Mosaic is available in a variety of colours and sizes, and with some thought and imagination, the walls of your home will always be fabulous and aesthetically attractive.
Here's another look at mosaic walls of a different kind.