10 great ideas to make gardening easier

So you love the idea of having an enviable garden, a sensational homage to greenery, pretty plants and fantastic flora, but you don’t have the time or skill to keep the landscape perfectly maintained and under control? Well, in this homify feature, we look at 10 garden ideas that are easy to manage and style, keeping your home presentable and full of elegance.
Your gardening tools are as important as your garden, so opt for a non-stick shovel or purchase some silicon lubricant and keep sticky soil at bay, your work progress will be much quicker.
A garden path decorative alongside with shrubs and dwarf plants has an enchanting effect, and if you opt for the correct plants, you won’t have to trim them every two or three days. It’s best to consult a landscaper to get most out of your garden.
How much less maintenance do you need? Stone walls, flooring and seating can create a beautiful garden of personal taste!
An uncomplicated garden with easy to plant and maintain flowers and vegetation is the best choice for an inexperienced home owner. You don’t need to begin with raising orchids to make a statement in your garden!
Why not have a year round place to relax and enjoy the sunshine, fresh air and outdoors with an artificial turf and what’s even better is that you won’t have to weed your lawn.
Some plants such as bamboo and strawberries are quite aggressive and take up land quickly while drawing moisture and nutrients from the ground around them, making it a hostile situation for the growth of other plants nearby.
Plants vary from being hardy and durable to fragile and requiring special care, which is why the more delicate flora should be planted in pots, this will allow them to be moved around too especially as the weather changes.
These are wooden pieces that help to prevent weeds from taking root, they cover the surface layer of the soil and are relatively inexpensive.
A sprinkler may not be cheap to install, but it will save you a great deal on your water bill and because it’s automated, you won’t have to stress about your garden when you’re not at home.
These shrubs grow slowly but they are a stunning emerald green colour throughout the year and are also easy to manage and maintain.