10 great ideas to make gardening easier

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Best Solutions for Small Gardens, Yorkshire Gardens
Loading admin actions …

So you love the idea of having an enviable garden, a sensational homage to greenery, pretty plants and fantastic flora, but you don’t have the time or skill to keep the landscape perfectly maintained and under control? Well, in this homify feature, we look at 10 garden ideas that are easy to manage and style, keeping your home presentable and full of elegance.

1. DIY your plants

Traditional and Contemporary Mix, Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Traditional and Contemporary Mix

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Your gardening tools are as important as your garden, so opt for a non-stick shovel or purchase some silicon lubricant and keep sticky soil at bay, your work progress will be much quicker.

2. Pathway to perfection

Dom w Bielicach, Gzowska&Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz
Gzowska&amp;Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz

Gzowska&Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz
Gzowska&amp;Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz
Gzowska&Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz

A garden path decorative alongside with shrubs and dwarf plants has an enchanting effect, and if you opt for the correct plants, you won’t have to trim them every two or three days. It’s best to consult a landscaper to get most out of your garden.

3. Stone effect

SOL Ausstellungsgarten Grenchen, SOL AG
SOL AG

SOL AG
SOL AG
SOL AG

How much less maintenance do you need? Stone walls, flooring and seating can create a beautiful garden of personal taste!

4. Keep it simple

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

An uncomplicated garden with easy to plant and maintain flowers and vegetation is the best choice for an inexperienced home owner. You don’t need to begin with raising orchids to make a statement in your garden!

5. Artificial turf

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

Small, low maintenance garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

Why not have a year round place to relax and enjoy the sunshine, fresh air and outdoors with an artificial turf and what’s even better is that you won’t have to weed your lawn.

6. Aggressive plants

PEQUEÑOS RINCONES, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

Some plants such as bamboo and strawberries are quite aggressive and take up land quickly while drawing moisture and nutrients from the ground around them, making it a hostile situation for the growth of other plants nearby.

7. Potted plants

Fleurs en pots pour balcon et terrasse, My Little Jardin
My Little Jardin

My Little Jardin
My Little Jardin
My Little Jardin

Plants vary from being hardy and durable to fragile and requiring special care, which is why the more delicate flora should be planted in pots, this will allow them to be moved around too especially as the weather changes.

8. Bark chips

Canopy Lane Aralia
Aralia

Canopy Lane

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

These are wooden pieces that help to prevent weeds from taking root, they cover the surface layer of the soil and are relatively inexpensive.

9. Sprinklers

Stainless Steel Garden Tap Station with Hose Reel, Tap and Platform, Ingarden Ltd
Ingarden Ltd

Stainless Steel Garden Tap Station with Hose Reel, Tap and Platform

Ingarden Ltd
Ingarden Ltd
Ingarden Ltd

A sprinkler may not be cheap to install, but it will save you a great deal on your water bill and because it’s automated, you won’t have to stress about your garden when you’re not at home.

10. Evergreens

A space to relax in, Cameron Landscapes and Gardens
Cameron Landscapes and Gardens

A space to relax in

Cameron Landscapes and Gardens
Cameron Landscapes and Gardens
Cameron Landscapes and Gardens

These shrubs grow slowly but they are a stunning emerald green colour throughout the year and are also easy to manage and maintain. Here are: 30 pictures of beautiful patios and small gardens

6 smart space saving tips for those with small homes
How have you decorated your garden?

