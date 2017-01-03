Your browser is out-of-date.

6 smart space saving tips for those with small homes

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Studio Apartments, Urban Shaastra Urban Shaastra Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
A modern home is often a lot smaller than its traditional counterpart and therefore requires more intervention when it comes to creating space. In this edition of homify we take a look at 6 small apartments that may be compact in size, but they’re big on space saving tips that our team of interior designers are letting you in on today.

1. Niche space

casa di ringhiera, marta novarini architetto marta novarini architetto Modern living room
This petite modern apartment sees a few simple niches acting as extra space. The kitchen fits perfectly into the home without impacting on walking space or décor.

casa di ringhiera, marta novarini architetto marta novarini architetto Modern style bedroom
The bedroom is located in another niche and shelves add simple storage above the bed.

2. The platform game

Suite a Trastevere, Archifacturing Archifacturing Eclectic style houses
Walls limit the look of space in a small home, while platforms are an excellent choice to enhance a spacious looking interior, it’s like designating areas in the home to serve different functions and is great for a studio apartment.

Suite a Trastevere, Archifacturing Archifacturing Eclectic style houses
The platform serves as extra slide out storage for those items that you don’t always need.

3. Railed door

Altbau Sanierung, Design Design Modern kitchen
Sliding doors are an excellent choice for a tiny living space as they don’t take up any extra centimetres when open, giving a home a loft-like feeling.

Altbau Sanierung, Design Design Kitchen
The sleeping quarter of the home is located on a mezzanine level and a metal ladder leads the way. How eclectic!

4. All angles

The Kitchenette Urban Shaastra Kitchen
The Kitchenette

This apartment takes advantage of all angles, corners and niches to enhance storage. From the passage that leads the way to the living room and even the stairs that can be used as extra seating for those full house nights.

The Staircase - 1 Urban Shaastra Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
The Staircase—1

The staircase heading to the basement level acts as a utility closet with shelves and drawers to store extra items and accessories.

5. Points of view

Die Wohnung W und die Bergbuche vom Sonntagshorn, Holzgeschichten Holzgeschichten Modern kitchen
The kitchen and dining area of this studio apartment is located in the same zone. The kitchen acts as a divider between the bedroom and living space.

Die Wohnung W und die Bergbuche vom Sonntagshorn, Holzgeschichten Holzgeschichten KitchenCabinets & shelves
Front view of the chic and minimalist kitchen unit.

Die Wohnung W und die Bergbuche vom Sonntagshorn, Holzgeschichten Holzgeschichten Modern style bedroom
This is a closer look at the micro bedroom located behind the kitchen, it’s drenched in light enhancing a relaxing atmosphere.

6. Cylindrical structure

Monolocale 4 Palazzi, GINO SPERA ARCHITETTO GINO SPERA ARCHITETTO
The apartment is spread over three levels, but if you look closely you’ll see a cylinder that connects all the levels vertically occupying minimal space, the mezzanine level is an awesome way to add extra storage for those high ceiling homes. Have a look at these 25 beautiful and easy to copy ideas for your wardrobe if you're in need of more storage tips.

Which of these tips will come most in handy?

