9 inspirational modern wooden houses

The way homes have been constructed and designed is constantly evolving in method and style, but one thing is for sure. Some building styles, architecture and materials stood the test of time and are here to stay, and wood is one of those materials that we will see for years to come.

The 9 modern houses we visit today have one thing in common… its wooden construction and we cannot help but be amazed by the sensational detail included by the professionals that designed these homes. You may just rethink those brick walls after all!