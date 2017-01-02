9 inspirational modern wooden houses

The way homes have been constructed and designed is constantly evolving in method and style, but one thing is for sure. Some building styles, architecture and materials stood the test of time and are here to stay, and wood is one of those materials that we will see for years to come.
The 9 modern houses we visit today have one thing in common… its wooden construction and we cannot help but be amazed by the sensational detail included by the professionals that designed these homes. You may just rethink those brick walls after all!
Wood is an affordable construction material that is durable and versatile too. And because the structural aspect is so dynamic, wooden houses can be built a lot faster than their concrete counterparts, allowing for a quick turnaround time too.
Another advantage of wood is that it is available in a variety of strengths and thicknesses allowing it to be utilised in the most tropical locations or even the most cold and idyllic (think cabin in the mountains).
Wood can be easily refurbished if parts of the home require an upgrade and is the material used to construct the base of an extension. Wooden walls are also a lot easier to demolish when you are considering a revamp, so your makeover will be completed in no time.
Add a personal touch to your home exterior with some painted wooden planks in a stunning colour, this will definitely make your cottage a lot more unique, possibly even quirky. Going for a splash of colour will enhance a modern look, and if you’re really daring, then a pretty pastel will be a bold statement.
Modern living spaces ensure fantastic lighting, whether its natural or artificial and large windows with gorgeous glazing will accentuate fresh air and sunshine throughout the day, while being an excellent form of décor too.
A double storey home is great for a growing family, and with a dark colour scheme, textured design and classic layout, it’s the perfect choice for those who enjoy modernity and country charm.
Combining two awesome natural materials will add a rustic element to the décor of your home, wood and stone makes a striking option. The cold effect of the stone and warming aspect of the wood works well together to incorporate a friendly, inviting and beautiful element to the modern home.
If your wood is in a fantastic condition, then just add a transparent varnish and let the natural colour speak for itself. Treated the wood will not only protect it against moisture, but it will also guard it against high temperatures. Although regular maintenance is required to keep it in great shape
Gabled roofs are usually found on rustic houses, but this image shows something a lot more modern yet practical. The wooden ceiling construction adds a comfortable element to the home and we cannot help but be astounded at the end result. How about The top 10 prefabs and modular homes of the year for more inspiration?