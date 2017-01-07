​The modern mountain home with the best garden ever

Sprucing up your house’s exterior setting involves significantly more than trimming the grass and painting the front door – if that lawn and garden look like they’ve been experiencing some severe neglect, you can forget about anybody nominating your house as “best home on the block”.
But we know that not all of us were born with green fingers, which is why expert professionals like landscape architects exist – to help us achieve striking garden- and other outdoor spaces.
Such was the case with this super contemporary house in Wiesbaden, Germany, that had the right look for the architectural style and view (you will see shortly what we mean), but could do better with its garden layout.
So, enter seasoned professional Paul Marie Creation to spruce up those garden spaces. Let’s see the stylish outcome.
We know that you’d just love to see what the house looks like, so here we go: the contemporary structure in all its glory. Straight lines, monochrome colours, spacious layouts, and a straightforward approach in design.
Now imagine what this magnificent house would have looked like had the lawn been overgrown and full of weeds, and had the shrubs and potted plants in the background not existed. Not quite the magical vision anymore, is it?
As we said earlier, the house also boasts a stunning view – how many other homes have the luxury of looking out over this gorgeous mountainous landscape?
But back to the expertly crafted garden – notice the shrub fencing behind the swimming pool, adding a subtle yet very real touch of lush greenness into the background.
A house of such magnificent proportions definitely treats its owners to some exterior socialising areas, such as this outdoor dining- and braai area.
And what would an al fresco event be without a perfect garden in the backdrop? The shrubs and short potted plants behind the sleek dining table add just the right amount of lushness and freshness without distracting from the space’s contemporary style.
Here we get a tremendous example of how the clean-and-simple approach can also result in a magnificently striking garden. No overly decorated surfaces, pots bursting with plants or a myriad of different colours – a simple pebble-covered ground surface, a handful of shrubs and potters, and two contemporary garden features which can double up as stylish seaters (and also add a touch of striking colour into the scene).
We just had to include this image to show you how striking the clean and contemporary style of the house contrasts with the lush greenness of the garden spaces. While they differ tremendously in appearance, both combine so perfectly together to form a look that is well maintained and quite aesthetically pleasing.
Notice how select areas of the garden were used to cover up certain elements, such as shrubs growing in front of fences, and these stylish potters placed next to the garden path to block out patches of the panelled wall surfaces.
See how exquisitely a well-maintained yard and garden can add to the style of a home’s exterior surface? For more inspiration, have a look at these: 12 mouth watering ideas for South African gardens.