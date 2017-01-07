​The modern mountain home with the best garden ever

Sprucing up your house’s exterior setting involves significantly more than trimming the grass and painting the front door – if that lawn and garden look like they’ve been experiencing some severe neglect, you can forget about anybody nominating your house as “best home on the block”.

But we know that not all of us were born with green fingers, which is why expert professionals like landscape architects exist – to help us achieve striking garden- and other outdoor spaces.

Such was the case with this super contemporary house in Wiesbaden, Germany, that had the right look for the architectural style and view (you will see shortly what we mean), but could do better with its garden layout.

So, enter seasoned professional Paul Marie Creation to spruce up those garden spaces. Let’s see the stylish outcome.