8 fabulous houses you won't believe are under 75sqm!

Leigh Leigh
昭和モダンの木造住宅, モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier Modern houses Wood Black
While there are many times in life that size does matter, when it comes to architecture, this is simply not the case.

If you're a fan of homify, you'll know how many gorgeous, fabulous and multi-functional homes exist in the world. You'll also know that when it comes to architecture by top professionals, dynamite often comes in small packages.

This is why we are delighted to bring you eight fabulous houses today that you won't believe are under 75 square metres. Not only will these prove to you that sometimes it's all about quality over quantity, but they will also inspire you when it comes to your own home design. 

The only question left to be asked is which home is your favourite!

1. The modern twist on a traditional design

Wohnhaus in Reilingen, Architekten Lenzstrasse Dreizehn Architekten Lenzstrasse Dreizehn Modern houses
Architekten Lenzstrasse Dreizehn

Architekten Lenzstrasse Dreizehn
Architekten Lenzstrasse Dreizehn
Architekten Lenzstrasse Dreizehn

This home features a traditional grey gable roof with white walls. However, the designers have added some gorgeous wooden finishes to the look and feel of the exterior, bringing a modern and contemporary touch to the classic look. This distracts from the size of the home!

Don't you love the separate garage, where cars can be stored neatly away?

2. Escape from the city

昭和モダンの木造住宅, モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier Modern houses Wood Black
モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier

モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier
モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier
モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier

We all love the idea of escaping into a log cabin for the weekend with nothing but a good book. This home is a wonderful example of how much can be achieved with a simple material: wood. 

This rustic home also works in harmony with the surrounds.

3. Innovative architecture at its best

Vipp Shelter Vipp Commercial spaces Commercial Spaces
Vipp

Vipp Shelter

Vipp
Vipp
Vipp

This design, by VIPP, is a fabulous example of innovative architecture. With large glass windows throughout, the home takes on a very modern cube shape while maintaining a constant connection to the nature that surrounds the home.

4. Extending to the outdoors

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This architecture shows how important it is to make use of outdoor spaces, especially when the house is small. Utilise a terrace, where you can create a whole new living space!

5. A little bit of character and charm

Saman Damı, ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ Country style house
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ

ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ

When it comes to a small home, you can afford to add some real character and charm to the design. A bright door or window frames can really bring some vibrancy to the design.

Do you see how contemporary and rustic work hand in hand in this type of architecture?

6. Vertical planes

화성 봉가리주택 - 아빠와 아들의 아지트가 있는 집, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern houses
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

If you don't have space for a large home, go up! This design makes the most of vertical planes, resulting in a double-storey home that is a real head-turner.

7. The modular home

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you want to grow your home over time, invest in a modular home that you can add extensions to as you go along. The great thing about this is that you have a lot more flexibility in terms of where it is positioned.

8. The wooden prefab

VIMOB by COLECTIVO CREATIVO , COLECTIVO CREATIVO COLECTIVO CREATIVO Modern houses
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

This tiny prefab is where we end off our tour, because it truly shows that dynamite comes in small packages. The different wooden tones and textures makes for a very aesthetically appealing design, while the size is of no consequence. This is a multi-functional home with beautiful surrounds!

Also have a look at these 7 small homes you'd gladly settle in for more inspiration!

A beautiful Johannesburg prefab perfect for families
So which one is your favourite?

