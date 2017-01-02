Your browser is out-of-date.

9 affordable and easy changes you can make to improve your home today

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Clorofilia 2015, Clorofilia Clorofilia Modern living room
If you’re tired of your current home décor and are looking to make your home an attractive, chic and comfortable space again, then look no further. Start 2017 in a productive way, with these 9 small yet simple home décor tips that will make you fall in love with your living space from the beginning! Our interior designers have included ideas that will prove you don’t need to do a complete décor overhaul, let’s see what we can include in our own homes.

1. Replace your old fashioned tiles

Apartamento LD, Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Redecorating or upgrading your kitchen could be as simple as replacing your ugly old tiles for a modern and sophisticated look instead, choose a neutral colour that blends in with the rest of your kitchen and you won’t have to make any more adjustments.

2. Cultivate your own herbs

Lakes By Yoo 2, Future Light Design Future Light Design KitchenKitchen utensils
So you love the idea of having fresh thyme, rosemary and coriander at hand, it may be worthwhile to invest in a simple indoor garden area to always have these flavourful herbs in stock, and you won’t be paying the exorbitant amount at the grocery store anymore.

3. A vibrant colour

Modern Blue view 2 homify Modern style bedroom
Incorporate your vibrant and vivacious personality to the walls of your home by including a stunning accent wall in blue, red or even yellow, pair the focal wall with a neutral environment and amp up the style of your interior dramatically.

4. Vinyl effort

Vinil Decorativo, Formafantasia Formafantasia Living roomAccessories & decoration Green
Decorative vinyl is an excellent idea when you don’t have time or skill to even think about being artistic. They are easy to apply and come in a variety of styles to suit any home or décor.

5. Seasonal colour scheme

'Letizia' wooden sliding top coffee table by La Primavera homify Living roomSide tables & trays
You may want to adapt your accent colours within the home subtly, so think about which hue best represents a season or time of year and include that in the design for a unique look.

6. House plants

bitki dekor, bitki dekor bitki dekor Garden Plants & flowers
A touch of greenery can quickly add a fresh element to the home and indoor plants are a must-have décor trick that is very easy to maintain, even when you are away on vacation.

7. Candles

CITRONELLA ROSE & DISH THE NORFOLK CANDLE COMPANY Garden Accessories & decoration
Include scented candles in the bedroom, bathroom or living room and you’ll always have that sultry and romantic ambiance that is relaxing, cosy and inviting.

8. Memory wall

Clorofilia 2015, Clorofilia Clorofilia Modern living room
Another easy way to decorate your home is by including some personal elements, such as family photos and historical features. Nostalgia and sentimentality is always sought after regardless of your minimalist or rustic décor.

9. Adopt a cat

MONTSENY, HOUSE HABITAT HOUSE HABITAT Modern living room
A cat is a low maintenance pet that could become the best cuddle buddy you could ever imagine, they don’t need daily walks and if luxury and opulence is what you’re after… a thoroughbred Persian or Maine Coon are excellent choices. Need more decor ideas, have a look at: The best modern apartments—10 projects

A beautiful villa with a deceptive facade
Which of these decor ideas would you apply?

