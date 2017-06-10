Home improvement: 8 steps to your own wooden deck

Building your own wooden deck is certainly not an easy task, but this guide might help you to get an understanding of exactly how to get started and the steps that you'll need to take. If you have an affinity for home improvement or landscaping, it could actually be a surprisingly easy process.
In this homify feature, our professionals have put together this step by step guide to add style, elegance and drama to your home entrance. It may require time, effort and a budget, but when you’re enjoying the sunset from your porch with family and friends it will be so worthwhile. So let’s be inspired by this amazing entrance today.
When it comes to any construction of installation, the measurements are take twice to confirm the size and avoid any errors in the process. Once the measurements are correct, the planks will be cut to fit perfectly. In the image we can see the experts measuring the large sections of wood, which are then cut according to the slope at the entrance and fixed in place.
A wooden platform will define the entrance to the home and the ground work needs to be prepared before any construction can begin.
The boards are placed gradually to form a platform and are kept in place with nails, adhesives and special resin.
Gravel has two functions when it comes to building a wooden platform, the first being that it provides a base for the finished structure, while also draining water out of the base, which may compromise the structural integrity of the wood.
Now that the planks have been added and the platform is built, it has been sanded, polished and varnished the platform to enhance the end result. Doing so, will add a protection treatment to the wood, allowing it to be resistant to the weather and last much longer too.
The next step is to consider the perfect seating that will add a comfortable environment, essential to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine.
Now that the seating is complete, it’s time to think of décor and accessories to incorporate that cosy and welcoming element of nature to the house. Spherical lamps add a fantastic and enchanting touch, while a nature loving colour scheme is another striking décor feature.
We've come to the end of this feature, but we have to admire this lovely and inviting entrance from a distance to take in the full design. The rustic décor, simple tiles and vivid vines makes this home interesting, friendly and charming.