Home improvement: 8 steps to your own wooden deck

Building your own wooden deck is certainly not an easy task, but this guide might help you to get an understanding of exactly how to get started and the steps that you'll need to take. If you have an affinity for home improvement or landscaping, it could actually be a surprisingly easy process.

In this homify feature, our professionals have put together this step by step guide to add style, elegance and drama to your home entrance. It may require time, effort and a budget, but when you’re enjoying the sunset from your porch with family and friends it will be so worthwhile. So let’s be inspired by this amazing entrance today.