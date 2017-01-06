The beautiful, secure and affordable family home

When it comes to architectural materials, certain options just seem incapable of looking anything else than truly eye-catching and beautiful – and natural stone, undoubtedly, is one of the big boys when it comes to flaunting a visually appealing look.
To celebrate the beauty of stone, we have discovered a house that makes optimum use of this stunning material in some memorable and innovative ways – clearly the work of an architect with an eye for detail, instead of one who just opts for certain materials to achieve a strong and safe structure.
Keen to try some more organic materials yourself in your interior spaces? Then scroll right ahead for some delightful stone inspiration…
Because of the style and structure, this house would have been quite pretty even without the chunky stonework added to the façade – but with them, this home becomes a true stunner!
Flowing so perfectly together with the creamy hues that’s coating most of the walls, those pale stones make looking (and enjoying looking) at this home so easy.
The stone used here adds the same amount of charm and warmth to the house that only one other natural material (in our books, at least) can achieve: wood.
This viewpoint is all that is needed to convince us why the architect sought to include a matching interior wall here. Just see how strikingly well this look works, with the naturally pale tones combining with each other quite effectively while also adding a touch of raw visual appeal to the interiors.
What a magnificent way to turn an ordinary entrance into an outstanding one!
Those textures and patterns of the raw stone work so well on the outside and entryway wall that they simply had to be repeated a few times – such as here in the open-plan living area, with that cobbled look adorning the two focal walls displaying the TV and fireplace.
When taking in the entire living-room space, we get to see just how successfully the stone surfaces match up with the other design choices. The honey wicker seating area seen here, for example, really taps into the warm and earthy tones of some of the blocks that can be seen in the fire surround – and just notice how those warm hues are echoed in the wall art.
Are you also in love with how splendidly the organic materials have been included here? This dining table is yet another addition that taps into the rich palette offered up by Mother Nature herself. See how expertly it contrasts with the crisp white walls while also adding a rich and charming look – isn’t that just the perfect ambience for a dining space?
If you were expecting a focal stone wall in the main bedroom, you’re not alone, as even we are surprised by the hot pink taking control of the colour scheme in here.
That tone may be splashed on only one wall, yet it has completely transformed the entire room – as well as our perception of the rest of the house. It definitely tickles our interest and makes us want to explore some more!
Stepping back outside, we are greeted by a cool and fresh combination of neutral tones scattered across an assortment of lush plants and beautiful lawn layouts. With a lovely terrace ripe and ready for use, this much-cherished extra space goes a long way in reinforcing a love for nature.
A truly remarkable home that shows us how delicate touches (even on just one wall) can really alter an entire structure.
Speaking of nature, get a load of these: 12 mouth watering ideas for South African gardens.