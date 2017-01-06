​The modern house with space and light

From colossal mansions to quaint country villas, homify 360° aims to bring you the best and the brightest when it comes to architectural creations worth discovering. Today’s spotlight shines brightly on an ultra contemporary creation that shows us how important it is to make use of the right materials.
When it comes to building materials, too many people focus on the strength (which is important too, of course) and not enough on the style. However, the designers in charge of this structure definitely had the look of the house high on their priority list.
We’re talking clear glass panes, stripped panels of wood with a warm and inviting charm, and blocks of sturdy concrete in a variety of greys, among others.
See for yourself…
The front façade of the house presents all the typical characteristics of the modern design style, especially the straight lines that make up seemingly every surface, from the roof and the walls to the vertically stacked wooden panels adorning the front gate (told you!).
Notice how elegant and calm the exterior seems thanks to not only the choice of materials, but also their colours: soft greys and warm browns take centre stage in the colour palette, with bits of fresh greens added in via the garden patches (which, for a fresh change, make use of cactuses instead of the usual flowers and plants).
Who knew, judging from the exteriors, how wide and open (and big) the interiors would be? This open-plan layout of a dining room and kitchen just seems magnificently spacious with so much legroom – and the fact that it presents such high ceilings also helps, of course.
Thanks to the crystal-clear glass panes in generous sizes, the interiors are filled with lots of natural light – a very creative touch, seeing as the majority of building materials here are quite opaque (concrete, wood, etc.).
Seemingly everywhere we turn, a generous window or glass door surprises us and treats us to a view of the exteriors.
It would seem the architects were told to reserve quite a lot of space for exterior socialising, for a very spacious terrace (complete with outdoor bar area) can be glimpsed here. Notice the detailed floor tiles, the stone walls and the garden touches which all bring forth so much colour and texture (and pattern) that one definitely doesn’t need to add any décor touches to make these spaces more interesting.
To see how all the spaces fit together, we’d thought we’d check out a detailed floor plan of the house – and what a surprise to discover just how super long this structure really is!
The very bottom corner (with the one parked car) is where we started our tour, which leads into a closed-off parking area spacious enough for three vehicles – undoubtedly reserved for the owners themselves.
As we can also tell, four bedrooms have been included in the design, each one with their own en-suite bathroom.
All in all, a really clever approach to a slender (if spacious) plot of land that shows us how to go about rearranging the various rooms in order to end up with a very open and stylish house.
