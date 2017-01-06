​The modern house with space and light

From colossal mansions to quaint country villas, homify 360° aims to bring you the best and the brightest when it comes to architectural creations worth discovering. Today’s spotlight shines brightly on an ultra contemporary creation that shows us how important it is to make use of the right materials.

When it comes to building materials, too many people focus on the strength (which is important too, of course) and not enough on the style. However, the designers in charge of this structure definitely had the look of the house high on their priority list.

We’re talking clear glass panes, stripped panels of wood with a warm and inviting charm, and blocks of sturdy concrete in a variety of greys, among others.

See for yourself…