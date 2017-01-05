The family who changed their life by adding a small extension to their home

Picture it: Hounslow, London. A suburban family that’s living a happy life in a much-loved yet ageing house. They want to change something about their living environment, but are not sure how to go about it, or even what they want to do.

So, after another very happy client of The Market Design and Build refer the family to the professionals, they sit down with the experts to come up with a plan.

The end result? A modern refurbishment that changes their outdated family home into an ultra contemporary space with sleek surfaces and eye-catching pizzazz.

Scroll down to see for yourself what was achieved…