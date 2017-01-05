Your browser is out-of-date.

The family who changed their life by adding a small extension to their home

homify Modern kitchen
Picture it: Hounslow, London. A suburban family that’s living a happy life in a much-loved yet ageing house. They want to change something about their living environment, but are not sure how to go about it, or even what they want to do.  

So, after another very happy client of The Market Design and Build refer the family to the professionals, they sit down with the experts to come up with a plan.

The end result? A modern refurbishment that changes their outdated family home into an ultra contemporary space with sleek surfaces and eye-catching pizzazz.

Scroll down to see for yourself what was achieved…

More space

The existing house’s structure was a bit restricted and cramped in terms of layout. Thus, one of the options presented by the professionals was to add extra floor space. By sacrificing a section of the lawn, an open-plan extension was built at the rear of the house, which added an extra six metres to the internal living spaces.

Of course this magnificent extension not only affected the house’s layout, but also the family’s lifestyle. Due to the open and airy layout, there is now a sense of freedom and space present, as well as a much stronger connection with the garden and lawn outside.

More light

In the previous image we saw how open the new extension is, allowing much-needed natural light to enter the interiors. However, that generous glass door gets some help via a handful of skylights added up on the roof.  

Another interesting design detail is the roof material, which acts as a reflective surface, thereby improving the internal temperature during warmer weather.

The new modern kitchen

The new extension that was added to the house is now a main communal space that consists of a kitchen, dining- and living room. Here we take a look at the exquisite kitchen, which has been fitted with just about everything that one could hope for (countertop space, storage areas, an island that offers dining opportunities, etc.). 

Sleek appliances of stainless steel promise a world of mouth-watering dishes to be enjoyed in the modern new space.

A striking new look

Notice how striking the monochrome look becomes once some hot reds are added in via the backsplash, lighting fixtures and bar stools. 

Large floor tiles act as a uniting element within the ground-floor, while the high-gloss finishes help to spread the incoming light deep into the interiors.

Adequate floor space

Before we depart, we just had to take a quick look at the rest of the interiors – notice how spacious and open the rooms are, promising so much potential for additional furniture and décor pieces. 

We can already picture a contemporary living room fitted in here with a stylish sofa, two wingback chairs, an elongated credenza against the table with a flat-screen TV on top, and some touches of wall art (with spots of red, of course, to mimic the hotness of the adjoining kitchen).

We love hearing from you, so share with us your thoughts on this stylish renovation in our comments space below...

No, Thanks