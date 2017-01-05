7 tricks to give your bathroom a hotel look

We all know the importance of having a well-functioning bathroom (especially when it comes to hosting guests and receiving visitors), but how many of us truly put an effort into making that space gorgeous? If you’re one of those who think that all you need to do is add decent lighting and ensure there’s enough toilet paper, then these tips are so meant for you.
A bathroom, just like any other interior space, deserves its fair share of beauty. A few elegant touch-ups like flowers, nice colours, and soft fabrics can go a long way in sprucing up that space (after all, when we answer nature’s calls, we want to do it with some surrounding style, right?).
But as you’ll be adding some beauty touches to your space, you may as well go all the way and turn it into an elegant setting that can rival even the best five-star hotel!
These are the important steps to focus on…
The sink is one of the most used pieces in the bathroom – hopefully. So opt for one that will really grab attention, like this stone one with a deliciously raw and rustic appearance.
Its fabulous texture is enhanced by the rustic surface of the wooden cabinet, as well as the stone floor and earthy hues adorning every single piece in the space.
Ever been in a hotel or fancy restaurant that had a teeny tiny bathroom mirror? Neither have we. Thus, treat your bathroom to a mirror that will make your guests go “wow”.
Notice how this round mirror enhances the curvy appeal of the space – both the sink and toilet also present soft curves in their design. And that warm backlighting just adds the style cherry on top.
Your guests don’t want to just take care of business, wash their hands and get out – they are also in your bathroom to spy on your choice of décor pieces, so make it worth their while.
Opt for a mirror with an interesting frame, like this shabby chic one in our example above. Vases with flowers are always a nice touch. And forego the bar of soap for a liquid option – just make sure it’s in a stylish container that complements your bathroom’s style and colours, not the plastic one you purchased it in.
We just love how this wooden vanity, with its rough and rustic look, creates a pleasant contrast to the sleek mirror and wall tiles. And notice the splendid plant touches, which help to convey the organic quality already present in the space thanks to the untreated wood.
You don’t have to opt for wood for your bathroom vanity, but if you want to focus attention on it, make sure it dons a look (either in material, style or colour) that grabs attention and sets it apart from the rest of the space.
Treat your overnight guests to a real hotel-like sensation with a whirlpool tub in the guest bathroom. Hotels know all about the importance of relaxing in style, and few things are as effective in upping comfort levels as soaking in a bubble bath with scented salts.
Need that expert look?
South Africa is renowned for its warm climate, which means nobody will think funny of you if you opt for an outdoor tub to enjoy the hot weather and fresh air – just ensure you provide decent privacy, of course.
This tiny little courtyard/garden space presents the perfect outdoor spot to take a bath, as it is closed off via brick-clad walls. Plus, the glass panes ensure the garden view streams into the rest of the bathroom!
If you want your bathroom to grab attention, take risks with very patterned tiles. These floor tiles (which flow up into the shower space) flaunt such a striking combination of motifs and colours that they really provide an otherworldly feel to the entire room.
Besides, a bit of colour never hurt anyone!
