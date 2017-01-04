The R1.5 million home with a beautiful patio

Bathrooms, bedrooms, gardens and nurseries – every residential room is focused upon here on homify, with heaps and heaps of tips and tricks to help you achieve not only aesthetically pleasing spaces, but also optimum functional ones.
Today’s homify 360° discovery decided to take a more outdoorsy approach by focusing on a very luxurious patio that has it all: dining space, a braai area, a fireplace, and even a little lounge area. And don’t forget sleek furniture, elegant décor pieces, and perfectly manicured garden touches to really spruce up the space.
Sounds like the idea spot to entertain and relax, doesn’t it? Let’s delve right in!
We kick off our tour with a look at the house’s front side. Although the garage is one of the first things we see, it’s not difficult to spot the greeny lushness sprouting forth from the patio – notice the trees and shrubs bubbling over the white walls and iron fences.
Yes, this patio is located directly at the front entrance, meaning you pass this beautiful space on your way into the house. Shall we take a closer look?
This is the layout of the patio seen directly from above. We enter at the main access gate on the top, which leads us directly to the dining area located underneath a stylish wooden pergola on the right.
A few steps then lead us to a raised platform where the braai- and living area are located, as well as the modern fireplace.
Thanks to the inclusion of a fireplace, this outdoor area can be enjoyed even when the temperatures are not so hot – a stylish little spot to warm up in front of a cosy fire with a bottle of Merlot. Sound good to you too?
For meals, the braai area on the left stands ripe and ready to roast up a variety of dishes. And just notice the abundance of space, both on the counters for food prepping, and in the cabinets and drawers for a myriad of cooking accessories.
After the meal is done, it’s simply a matter of carrying the dishes down the steps to the pergola where the dining area awaits. Notice that a bar-like area has also been included next to the lounge area, with timber stools offering up stylish seats for us to have a sit-down while enjoying our drinks and a lush view of the garden area (which also provides a firm amount of privacy from the neighbourhood).
What a fantastic little get-together spot, don’t you think?
