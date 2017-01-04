The R1.5 million home with a beautiful patio

Bathrooms, bedrooms, gardens and nurseries – every residential room is focused upon here on homify, with heaps and heaps of tips and tricks to help you achieve not only aesthetically pleasing spaces, but also optimum functional ones.

Today’s homify 360° discovery decided to take a more outdoorsy approach by focusing on a very luxurious patio that has it all: dining space, a braai area, a fireplace, and even a little lounge area. And don’t forget sleek furniture, elegant décor pieces, and perfectly manicured garden touches to really spruce up the space.

Sounds like the idea spot to entertain and relax, doesn’t it? Let’s delve right in!