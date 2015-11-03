Based in Porth, north Cornwall, this sea house is an inspiration for coastal regions across South Africa. Winner of the 2010 LABC South West Building Excellence Awards for Best Individual Dwelling and designed by Bazeley Architects, this home shows how luxurious living can collide with seaside simplicity.

The UK-based architects have created a large, five-bedroom house that overlooks Porth with expansive views of the ocean and the surrounding area. With a large, extensive property to work with, size is no object. Described as three mono-pitched slate roof elements that give the appearance of smaller structures , the exterior of the house is designed to look smaller and neater in style, contrasting with the large, open plan interior. The interior is styled comfortably and lavishly, with bedrooms and living areas that are decked out with the latest technology and all of the modern elements expected in a trendy, 21st century home.

Let's take a tour of what the new generation sea house looks like…