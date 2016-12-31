9 budget-friendly home renovation tips

If you recently bought a home, you’ll know that is quite a big investment already. So, there may not be extra funds after the deal is through to even consider some sort of remodelling or revamping, which is why the homify team has consulted professionals to bring you the most aesthetically pleasing and economic ways to add a creative edge to your home even if you’re on a budget. These 9 simple ideas will breathe new life into your environment in an affordable way.
Create fantastic furniture without any wooden structures, cement can be used to make creative furniture that is elegant and sophisticated. Incorporate some grooves and enhance an illusion of wooden detail for a rustic décor.
Redoing the flooring of your home may be one of the highest décor costs, but exposed cement flooring is an inexpensive alternative that can add that industrial design feature to your home making it attractive too.
Going for cement walls may be a stunning way to enhance the bathroom décor without spending too much money, you may need to consider ways to treat the walls against high humidity though, so bear that in mind.
Incorporating wood to the walls of the home is another fascinating way to accentuate a warm and welcoming environment. Although it may prove quite expensive, an affordable substitute is to repurpose pallets and with some colourful paint and lacquer, this could just be the special effect you’ve been looking for.
It may be worthwhile to utilise décor elements that are already in the home, such as exposed brick. This is an excellent idea for that rustic ambiance with a modern edge.
Look for inexpensive materials that are easy to come by in your area. Doing so will save you a great deal in shipping and courier costs and you’ll support local too, which is always an excellent thought.
The last thing you want to do is fork out more money after a year to replace tiles or wooden panels, this is why it is imperative to opt for quality materials that are in accordance with your budget as they will last a lot longer than the cheaper option.
An industrial home décor often features exposed pipes and iron features, but covering up the personality of the interior is a costly affair, embrace those unique details and quirks and plan your décor around it instead.
After all your money has been spent on contractors and finishes, furnishing the home may be off your to do list… look at recycled furniture at garage sales or simple homeware stores that won't cost you that much extra or opt for some pallet furniture and create something stylish and eclectic.