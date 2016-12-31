9 budget-friendly home renovation tips

If you recently bought a home, you’ll know that is quite a big investment already. So, there may not be extra funds after the deal is through to even consider some sort of remodelling or revamping, which is why the homify team has consulted professionals to bring you the most aesthetically pleasing and economic ways to add a creative edge to your home even if you’re on a budget. These 9 simple ideas will breathe new life into your environment in an affordable way.