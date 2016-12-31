Your browser is out-of-date.

9 budget-friendly home renovation tips

Кухни GIULIA NOVARS, HOMELAND HOMELAND KitchenKitchen utensils
If you recently bought a home, you’ll know that is quite a big investment already. So, there may not be extra funds after the deal is through to even consider some sort of remodelling or revamping, which is why the homify team has consulted professionals to bring you the most aesthetically pleasing and economic ways to add a creative edge to your home even if you’re on a budget. These 9 simple ideas will breathe new life into your environment in an affordable way.

1. Cement furniture

Casa en Barrio Cerrado, Fainzilber Arqts.
Fainzilber Arqts.

Fainzilber Arqts.
Fainzilber Arqts.
Fainzilber Arqts.

Create fantastic furniture without any wooden structures, cement can be used to make creative furniture that is elegant and sophisticated. Incorporate some grooves and enhance an illusion of wooden detail for a rustic décor.

2. Cement flooring

Prodotti vari, Cemento Italiano
Cemento Italiano

Cemento Italiano
Cemento Italiano
Cemento Italiano

Redoing the flooring of your home may be one of the highest décor costs, but exposed cement flooring is an inexpensive alternative that can add that industrial design feature to your home making it attractive too.

3. Cement walls

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Raco., ee.arquitectos
ee.arquitectos

ee.arquitectos
ee.arquitectos
ee.arquitectos

Going for cement walls may be a stunning way to enhance the bathroom décor without spending too much money, you may need to consider ways to treat the walls against high humidity though, so bear that in mind.

4. Wooden walls

APLIQUE DE PARED INDUSTRIAL FOCO VINTAGE, Lamparas Vintage Vieja Eddie
Lamparas Vintage Vieja Eddie

Lamparas Vintage Vieja Eddie
Lamparas Vintage Vieja Eddie
Lamparas Vintage Vieja Eddie

Incorporating wood to the walls of the home is another fascinating way to accentuate a warm and welcoming environment. Although it may prove quite expensive, an affordable substitute is to repurpose pallets and with some colourful paint and lacquer, this could just be the special effect you’ve been looking for.

5. Brick it

PANELPIEDRA BRICK, PANELPIEDRA
PANELPIEDRA

PANELPIEDRA
PANELPIEDRA
PANELPIEDRA

It may be worthwhile to utilise décor elements that are already in the home, such as exposed brick. This is an excellent idea for that rustic ambiance with a modern edge.

6. Easy to come by

CASA AZZOTI, bioma arquitectos asociados
bioma arquitectos asociados

bioma arquitectos asociados
bioma arquitectos asociados
bioma arquitectos asociados

Look for inexpensive materials that are easy to come by in your area. Doing so will save you a great deal in shipping and courier costs and you’ll support local too, which is always an excellent thought.

7. Long-lasting materials

Hotel Predi Son Jaumell, margarotger interiorisme
margarotger interiorisme

margarotger interiorisme
margarotger interiorisme
margarotger interiorisme

The last thing you want to do is fork out more money after a year to replace tiles or wooden panels, this is why it is imperative to opt for quality materials that are in accordance with your budget as they will last a lot longer than the cheaper option.

8. Exposed pipes

Кухни GIULIA NOVARS, HOMELAND
HOMELAND

HOMELAND
HOMELAND
HOMELAND

An industrial home décor often features exposed pipes and iron features, but covering up the personality of the interior is a costly affair, embrace those unique details and quirks and plan your décor around it instead.

9. Recycled furniture

Industrial style reading nook Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors

Industrial style reading nook

Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors

After all your money has been spent on contractors and finishes, furnishing the home may be off your to do list… look at recycled furniture at garage sales or simple homeware stores that won’t cost you that much extra or opt for some pallet furniture and create something stylish and eclectic. Consider these: 11 easy ways to make your kitchen more beautiful—in just one day!

How have you decorated your home on a budget?

