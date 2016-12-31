The modern house for lovers of elegance!

Designing a modern home that is elegant, stylish and attractive, doesn’t have to be a nightmare. In this homify feature we concentrate on one lovely yet simple house that is big on décor, with a realistic layout and excellent attention to detail. The architects of this gorgeous home inspiration have let us in on a little secret too… the plans of the double storey structure are included in this article, which will go a long way to help you design your dream home. Let’s begin our tour!