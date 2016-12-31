The modern house for lovers of elegance!

Designing a modern home that is elegant, stylish and attractive, doesn’t have to be a nightmare. In this homify feature we concentrate on one lovely yet simple house that is big on décor, with a realistic layout and excellent attention to detail. The architects of this gorgeous home inspiration have let us in on a little secret too… the plans of the double storey structure are included in this article, which will go a long way to help you design your dream home. Let’s begin our tour!
Starting from the back, this home is an extraordinary living space at any time of the year, with a swimming pool and deck area allowing for the summer sun and fresh air to be enjoyed daily.
The home may look somewhat unusual from the front, but it’s that unique design that adds to its modern charm and stylish identity. The exterior is a combination of white, black and natural wood, creating a sleek and chic design for a modern family.
From this angle you can enjoy the serenity and sultry atmosphere of the living room. The dark comfortable furniture, dramatic chandelier and cosy fireplace adds a splendid effect to the social area of the home. Just curl up on the sofa and enjoy the conversation of family and friends.
The kitchen and dining area is located in the same zone, allowing the residents to be in the loop of the conversation as they continue will meal prep. It’s spacious and elegant, with white flooring and walls for that shiny effect as well as darker furniture and seating to enhance the contemporary design.
When decorating the bedroom, think about the best layout and colour scheme for relaxing and enjoying a good night’s rest, especially after a long day at work. This picture is the perfect example of a comfortable bedroom, with a large bed, bedside table with lamp and subdued shades creating a restful environment.
The ground floor layout is free flowing and fantastic, with a double garage too, showing that this house is one of functionality and practicality.
The top floor is the sleeping quarters of the home, offering a stunning view from of the landscape from the terrace too.
