16 pictures of beautifully designed small kitchens

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Cobertura Petrópolis, L2 Arquitetura L2 Arquitetura Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
You may think your décor has to be boring and ugly because your kitchen is small, but this homify feature includes 16 sensational, modern ideas to add that fascinating design to even the most compact kitchen spaces. It doesn’t matter if your living space is open plan, rustic or ultra-minimalist, there is a perfect kitchen for you! Let’s be inspired by some of the possibilities suggested by our interior designers.

1. Clever cabinets

Квартира в Сочи, Ателит Ателит Kitchen Wood
Ателит

Kitchen cabinets don’t have to be unattractive, especially if you consider yourself a bit quirky. Opt for some painted wooden cabinets and your vintage space will come alive.

2. Less is more

Mieszkanie w kolorze, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern kitchen
Perfect Space

Neutral tones and simple décor will prove to be the best choice for a petite kitchen.

3. Timber perfection

Energiczne wnętrze, Perfect Space Perfect Space Kitchen
Perfect Space

There’s nothing quite like timber surfaces, greenery and a nature inspired splashback for that comfortable cooking environment.

4. Industrial chic

Cobertura Petrópolis, L2 Arquitetura L2 Arquitetura Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
L2 Arquitetura

Wooden cabinets, elegant textures and sleek appliances are an awesome way to include this inviting industrial style into the home.

5. Marble and monochrome

homify Modern kitchen
homify

Marble countertops, monochrome décor and simple greenery are terrific décor choices for this small space.

6. Rustic charm

Mieszkanie w kamienicy, emc|partners emc|partners Industrial style kitchen Wood Multicolored
emc|partners

If retro and rustic décor speaks to you, then consider some timber elements with a mosaic patterned floor and electric blue accents to decorate your kitchen.

7. Terrific tiles

homify Modern kitchen
homify

Add some patterned tiles to the walls for that detailed effect in a clean and simple space.

8. Narrow feeling

Uma cozinha linear com muito charme, funcionalidade e sofisticação., Lucio Nocito Arquitetura e Design de Interiores Lucio Nocito Arquitetura e Design de Interiores Modern kitchen Bricks Wood effect
Lucio Nocito Arquitetura e Design de Interiores

Nothing has been left out from this narrow and simple kitchen with its large window, wall-mounted breakfast bar, and well-planned storage.

9. Splashback fantasty

"Цветочная кухня с ароматом чистоты", Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN Modern kitchen White
Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN

A striking splashback along with lovely under-cabinet illumination could be the perfect eye-catching décor for your home.

10. Vibrant choice

Reforma Integral de Vivienda 40 m2, Fecofer, Proyectos y Reformas Fecofer, Proyectos y Reformas Modern kitchen
Fecofer, Proyectos y Reformas

It’s amazing what some colourful tones, modern surfaces and beautiful lighting can do for a compact cooking area.

11. Minimalist

Segment w Pruszkowie, Gabinet Wnętrz Gabinet Wnętrz Modern kitchen
Gabinet Wnętrz

The space is maximised by avoiding unnecessary décor and accessories that often fills a kitchen.

12. Fitted wall

Apartament JAZZ, Finchstudio Finchstudio Modern kitchen
Finchstudio

The kitchen takes up an entire wall, but the geometric patterns, gorgeous colour scheme and spectacular sunshine definitely adds some charm.

13. Colour and pattern mix-up

Apartament FUNK, Finchstudio Finchstudio Modern kitchen Orange
Finchstudio

A fascinating colour combination and pretty patterns are the best way to include personality touch to the home.

14. Lighting

Apartament DISCO, Finchstudio Finchstudio Modern kitchen Multicolored
Finchstudio

Excellent illumination with enhance the décor of a vibrant kitchen and with colours this awesome, your kitchen is pretty perfect.

15. Contrast effect

Feige, Popstahl Küchen Popstahl Küchen Modern kitchen Iron/Steel Blue
Popstahl Küchen

Sometimes all you need is a bit of colour contrast to add that quaint and quirky effect to your kitchen.

16. Grateful green

Apartamento no Ipiranga, Cores Lovers Cores Lovers Modern kitchen
Cores Lovers

Go for a few potted plants and liven up the smallest spaces in style. Need more ideas to style your small kitchen? Well, here are: 6 stunning kitchens in less than 12sqm

Exploring a cosy Durban home with a sunny surprise
Which small kitchen ideas do you like the most?

