16 pictures of beautifully designed small kitchens

You may think your décor has to be boring and ugly because your kitchen is small, but this homify feature includes 16 sensational, modern ideas to add that fascinating design to even the most compact kitchen spaces. It doesn’t matter if your living space is open plan, rustic or ultra-minimalist, there is a perfect kitchen for you! Let’s be inspired by some of the possibilities suggested by our interior designers.
Kitchen cabinets don’t have to be unattractive, especially if you consider yourself a bit quirky. Opt for some painted wooden cabinets and your vintage space will come alive.
Neutral tones and simple décor will prove to be the best choice for a petite kitchen.
There’s nothing quite like timber surfaces, greenery and a nature inspired splashback for that comfortable cooking environment.
Wooden cabinets, elegant textures and sleek appliances are an awesome way to include this inviting industrial style into the home.
Marble countertops, monochrome décor and simple greenery are terrific décor choices for this small space.
If retro and rustic décor speaks to you, then consider some timber elements with a mosaic patterned floor and electric blue accents to decorate your kitchen.
Add some patterned tiles to the walls for that detailed effect in a clean and simple space.
Nothing has been left out from this narrow and simple kitchen with its large window, wall-mounted breakfast bar, and well-planned storage.
A striking splashback along with lovely under-cabinet illumination could be the perfect eye-catching décor for your home.
It’s amazing what some colourful tones, modern surfaces and beautiful lighting can do for a compact cooking area.
The space is maximised by avoiding unnecessary décor and accessories that often fills a kitchen.
The kitchen takes up an entire wall, but the geometric patterns, gorgeous colour scheme and spectacular sunshine definitely adds some charm.
A fascinating colour combination and pretty patterns are the best way to include personality touch to the home.
Excellent illumination with enhance the décor of a vibrant kitchen and with colours this awesome, your kitchen is pretty perfect.
Sometimes all you need is a bit of colour contrast to add that quaint and quirky effect to your kitchen.
Go for a few potted plants and liven up the smallest spaces in style.