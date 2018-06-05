Today, homify 360° transports you not only to Wales in the UK, but also seemingly to the future. A stone and wooden structure, masquerading as a contemporary vacation home in West Cliff, Southgate, has been brought into existence by Hyde + Hyde Architects.

However, the images we’ll be using to discover the house is presented to us by Metro Cúbico Digital, a firm specialising in high-quality visualisation images when it comes to bringing architectural projects (among others) to life.

If this is what the future holds in store in terms of living space, then we have reason to rejoice – this villa is pure excellence. Forget the images of gadgets, robots and lasers that the term “futuristic” conjures up, because this house is presented in a stylish and chic manner that is sure to please any lover of the contemporary/modern style.

Let’s start discovering this house from the future…