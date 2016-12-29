19 small home facades for a tight budget

When the square meters are missing to build a big house, or the budget is not as loose as we would like, there is no choice but to dip into our creativity and, of course, the experience of professionals in the design and construction to realise the house of our dreams.
A home that suits our needs, budget and space begins with a nice facade, so it is important to see a lot of ideas and then know exactly what you want and decide on a good design. Need some inspiration? This time, we have collected images of facades for small houses, simple facades which we believe will fit into the tightest budgets. Feel free to contact the homify professionals responsible for each of these projects if you want more info. Let's begin!
Here we have a compact two-storey terrace on the second floor. A small front garden space stands at the entrance.
This house is semi-protected outside and with two long windows in the staircase area.
With this house, the second floor is built above the garage to give opening to the small courtyard.
Here is a traditional facade with gabled roofs and pergola framing the house.
Modern and completely closed to the outside.
A narrow facade with a small balcony on the second floor. Metal and concrete are used as core materials.
This small house stands out for its stone cladding.
A simple facade, with few windows. Here the secret is to open the house on the back side.
A facade with a small porch that looks simple, but charming.
A cubic volume bedecked with the beauty of brick and exposed concrete. A facade that plays with textures: glass and ironwork.
A facade that combines textures and materials.
A facade that is small but stands out from any angle.
A simple white facade stands out for the small wooden porch at the entrance.
This design highlights windows and gives personality with a coating side stone.
This garages doubles as a terrace on the first floor.
With an inverted roof and natural coatings, this small home is such a charmer.
Now that you have plenty of inspiration for the right facade for your home, take a look at how you can: keep your home safe from burglars.