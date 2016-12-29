19 small home facades for a tight budget

When the square meters are missing to build a big house, or the budget is not as loose as we would like, there is no choice but to dip into our creativity and, of course, the experience of professionals in the design and construction to realise the house of our dreams.

A home that suits our needs, budget and space begins with a nice facade, so it is important to see a lot of ideas and then know exactly what you want and decide on a good design. Need some inspiration? This time, we have collected images of facades for small houses, simple facades which we believe will fit into the tightest budgets. Feel free to contact the homify professionals responsible for each of these projects if you want more info. Let's begin!