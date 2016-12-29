Your browser is out-of-date.

19 small home facades for a tight budget

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
CASA 3-64. VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR. Barquisimeto, Venezuela., YUSO YUSO Classic style houses
When the square meters are missing to build a big house, or the budget is not as loose as we would like, there is no choice but to dip into our creativity and, of course, the experience of professionals in the design and construction to realise the house of our dreams. 

A home that suits our needs, budget and space begins with a nice facade, so it is important to see a lot of ideas and then know exactly what you want and decide on a good design. Need some inspiration? This time, we have collected images of facades for small houses, simple facades which we believe will fit into the tightest budgets. Feel free to contact the homify professionals responsible for each of these projects if you want more info. Let's begin!

1. Compact and stately

homify Classic style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here we have a compact two-storey terrace on the second floor. A small front garden space stands at the entrance.

2. Private street view

Projeto, Ricardo Galego - Arquitetura e Engenharia Ricardo Galego - Arquitetura e Engenharia Modern houses
Ricardo Galego—Arquitetura e Engenharia

Ricardo Galego - Arquitetura e Engenharia
Ricardo Galego—Arquitetura e Engenharia
Ricardo Galego - Arquitetura e Engenharia

This house is semi-protected outside and with two long windows in the staircase area.

3. Wood and glass facade

homify Scandinavian style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here is a small, economical and open house with a courtyard.

4. Concrete and brick

Ampliación casa Fe, Vintark arquitectura Vintark arquitectura Modern houses Bricks Multicolored
Vintark arquitectura

Vintark arquitectura
Vintark arquitectura
Vintark arquitectura

With this house, the second floor is built above the garage to give opening to the small courtyard. 

5. Grey tones

Casa en Las Palmas, Medellín, Ver., arQing arQing Minimalist house
arQing

arQing
arQing
arQing

This one-storey facade has a parking bay for two cars.

6. Traditional charm

Casa de Campo Casa do Governador, Deleme Janelas Deleme Janelas Windows & doors Windows
Deleme Janelas

Deleme Janelas
Deleme Janelas
Deleme Janelas

Here is a traditional facade with gabled roofs and pergola framing the house.

7. Modern privacy

Casa Turquesa, The arkch's Arquitectos The arkch's Arquitectos Modern houses
The arkch&#39;s Arquitectos

The arkch's Arquitectos
The arkch&#39;s Arquitectos
The arkch's Arquitectos

Modern and completely closed to the outside.

8. Back to basics

Casa Butteri, Patricio Galland Arquitectura Patricio Galland Arquitectura Modern houses
Patricio Galland Arquitectura

Patricio Galland Arquitectura
Patricio Galland Arquitectura
Patricio Galland Arquitectura

A narrow facade with a small balcony on the second floor. Metal and concrete are used as core materials.

9. Using unique material

CASA MP, Mutabile Arquitetura Mutabile Arquitetura Country style house
Mutabile Arquitetura

Mutabile Arquitetura
Mutabile Arquitetura
Mutabile Arquitetura

This small house stands out for its stone cladding.

10. Restricted front view

homify Single family home
homify

homify
homify
homify

A simple facade, with few windows. Here the secret is to open the house on the back side.

11. Brick walls and wooden frames

CASA 3-64. VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR. Barquisimeto, Venezuela., YUSO YUSO Classic style houses
YUSO

YUSO
YUSO
YUSO

A facade with a small porch that looks simple, but charming.

12. Interesting textures

Corporativo INNOVA, Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño Colonial style house
Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño

Corporativo INNOVA

Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño
Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño
Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño

A cubic volume bedecked with the beauty of brick and exposed concrete. A facade that plays with textures: glass and ironwork.

13. Simple lines and large windows

Casa Didi , Patricio Galland Arquitectura Patricio Galland Arquitectura Eclectic style houses
Patricio Galland Arquitectura

Patricio Galland Arquitectura
Patricio Galland Arquitectura
Patricio Galland Arquitectura

14. Modern and traditional

Casa Tadeo, Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño Colonial style house
Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño

Casa Tadeo

Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño
Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño
Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño

A facade that combines textures and materials.

15. Tilted with stone cladding

CASA DALVIAN M77, MABEL ABASOLO ARQUITECTURA MABEL ABASOLO ARQUITECTURA Modern houses
MABEL ABASOLO ARQUITECTURA

MABEL ABASOLO ARQUITECTURA
MABEL ABASOLO ARQUITECTURA
MABEL ABASOLO ARQUITECTURA

A facade that is small but stands out from any angle.

16. Simply lovely

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

A simple white facade stands out for the small wooden porch at the entrance.

17. New heights

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This design highlights windows and gives personality with a coating side stone.

18. Double take

Casa HM1, T+E ARQUITECTOS T+E ARQUITECTOS Minimalist house Concrete White
T+E ARQUITECTOS

T+E ARQUITECTOS
T+E ARQUITECTOS
T+E ARQUITECTOS

This garages doubles as a terrace on the first floor.

19. Avant-garde design in capsule size

homify Modern houses Bricks White
homify

homify
homify
homify

With an inverted roof and natural coatings, this small home is such a charmer. 

Now that you have plenty of inspiration for the right facade for your home, take a look at how you can: keep your home safe from burglars. 

The best prefab home design we've ever seen, for R1.2 million
Which of these styles do you think will suit your home best?

