9 decor mistakes that are easily made

Decorating your home can be fun and exciting or just plain stressful. Either way it takes planning, careful consideration of colours and design as well as some simple ideas to get your home looking amazing. In this homify feature, we look at 9 of the common mistakes that DIY home decorators often make and our interior designers have added their opinion about what you can do if the damage is done. Let’s get some inspiration so your home can look like a magazine too.