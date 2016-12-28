Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 decor mistakes that are easily made

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify
Loading admin actions …

Decorating your home can be fun and exciting or just plain stressful. Either way it takes planning, careful consideration of colours and design as well as some simple ideas to get your home looking amazing. In this homify feature, we look at 9 of the common mistakes that DIY home decorators often make and our interior designers have added their opinion about what you can do if the damage is done. Let’s get some inspiration so your home can look like a magazine too.

1. Minimalist

REFORMA DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR, Novodeco Novodeco Modern living room
Novodeco

Novodeco
Novodeco
Novodeco

While minimalist décor is great for a contemporary home environment, if incorporated incorrectly this theme can quickly make your stylish home look stark, unfinished and empty. You need to make your environment cosy and comfortable and it’s amazing what some drapes and a few personal items can do to make a home more warm and welcoming.

2. Poor lighting

., 末川協建築設計事務所 末川協建築設計事務所 Kitchen
末川協建築設計事務所

末川協建築設計事務所
末川協建築設計事務所
末川協建築設計事務所

Lighting is an essential component to decorating any room, and if you aren’t lucky enough to have an abundance of natural light, then artificial illumination will have to do. This is especially important in the kitchen, where meal prep requires brilliant and fantastic lighting, add a mirror and your room will be even brighter.

3. Material mix-up

NOSTRE REALIZZAZIONI - cucine in muratura/taverne, SALM Caminetti SALM Caminetti Kitchen Marble
SALM Caminetti

SALM Caminetti
SALM Caminetti
SALM Caminetti

Texture and the combination of materials will definitely make your kitchen more interesting, but it is important to consider how the colours and design of these décor options work with each other. Avoid incorporating colours that are not complimentary and choose a neutral base with a vibrant accent for that sleek and contemporary design.

4. Layout

Piso reformado en Madrid, DecoYcina. Marta Espel DecoYcina. Marta Espel
DecoYcina. Marta Espel

DecoYcina. Marta Espel
DecoYcina. Marta Espel
DecoYcina. Marta Espel

It is vital to plan the layout of the home, especially when it comes to the placement of furniture in a compact living space. The last thing you need is a cramped corridor with no space to move from room to room.

5. Clutter

Rehabilitación en Laracha, Intra Arquitectos Intra Arquitectos Country style bathroom
Intra Arquitectos

Intra Arquitectos
Intra Arquitectos
Intra Arquitectos

Clutter is a major enemy of décor, so instead of storing all your essential beauty products along the wall of your bath tub, opt for some stylish open shelves and instantly transform your bathroom as a comfortable and serene space instead with a spa-like quality.

6. The devil in the details

REFORMA DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR, Novodeco Novodeco Modern bathroom
Novodeco

Novodeco
Novodeco
Novodeco

There may be décor aspects that we don’t think are that important, but they can easily make or break your design. The plastic shower curtain in this stylish bathroom is the perfect example! The décor is sophisticated and elegant, and the shower curtain throws the entire design off balance. A transparent glass shower door would’ve been a far better option.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A personal touch

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Although it is important to stick to décor guidelines, there’s nothing wrong with a personal touch here and there to include that unique and quirky charm in your home. This is an excellent idea to avoid monotony.

8. Corridors

성주동 프리빌리지2차, 디자인세븐 디자인세븐
디자인세븐

디자인세븐
디자인세븐
디자인세븐

A dark and boring corridor could seem like a neglected or haunted house instead of an inviting and elegant décor aspect, so include a brighter and vibrant colour scheme and lovely illumination to charm your guests into exploring more of your home.

9. More items and accessories

Projeto Casa de Sítio, Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura Living room
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura

Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura

The smaller your living space the less extra items and accessories should be included in the design or it will look cramped. While larger living areas are blessed with more space for furniture and seating space, but remember to go for neutral colours and a few textured pieces so your space will always be trendy and tasteful. These: 9 useful and easy tips for arranging things in your home are amazing too.

​The Johannesburg house that has two very different sides
Have you made any of these decorating mistakes?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks