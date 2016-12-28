9 decor mistakes that are easily made

Decorating your home can be fun and exciting or just plain stressful. Either way it takes planning, careful consideration of colours and design as well as some simple ideas to get your home looking amazing. In this homify feature, we look at 9 of the common mistakes that DIY home decorators often make and our interior designers have added their opinion about what you can do if the damage is done. Let’s get some inspiration so your home can look like a magazine too.
While minimalist décor is great for a contemporary home environment, if incorporated incorrectly this theme can quickly make your stylish home look stark, unfinished and empty. You need to make your environment cosy and comfortable and it’s amazing what some drapes and a few personal items can do to make a home more warm and welcoming.
Lighting is an essential component to decorating any room, and if you aren’t lucky enough to have an abundance of natural light, then artificial illumination will have to do. This is especially important in the kitchen, where meal prep requires brilliant and fantastic lighting, add a mirror and your room will be even brighter.
Texture and the combination of materials will definitely make your kitchen more interesting, but it is important to consider how the colours and design of these décor options work with each other. Avoid incorporating colours that are not complimentary and choose a neutral base with a vibrant accent for that sleek and contemporary design.
It is vital to plan the layout of the home, especially when it comes to the placement of furniture in a compact living space. The last thing you need is a cramped corridor with no space to move from room to room.
Clutter is a major enemy of décor, so instead of storing all your essential beauty products along the wall of your bath tub, opt for some stylish open shelves and instantly transform your bathroom as a comfortable and serene space instead with a spa-like quality.
There may be décor aspects that we don’t think are that important, but they can easily make or break your design. The plastic shower curtain in this stylish bathroom is the perfect example! The décor is sophisticated and elegant, and the shower curtain throws the entire design off balance. A transparent glass shower door would’ve been a far better option.
Although it is important to stick to décor guidelines, there’s nothing wrong with a personal touch here and there to include that unique and quirky charm in your home. This is an excellent idea to avoid monotony.
A dark and boring corridor could seem like a neglected or haunted house instead of an inviting and elegant décor aspect, so include a brighter and vibrant colour scheme and lovely illumination to charm your guests into exploring more of your home.
The smaller your living space the less extra items and accessories should be included in the design or it will look cramped. While larger living areas are blessed with more space for furniture and seating space, but remember to go for neutral colours and a few textured pieces so your space will always be trendy and tasteful. These: 9 useful and easy tips for arranging things in your home are amazing too.