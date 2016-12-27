The compact contemporary home for a family of four

Today at homify, we are going to explore just how gorgeous a compact home can be!

Designed by professionals Alts Design Office this home is small but incredibly sleek. Not only does it prove that dynamite comes in small packages but it also shows that sometimes it's all about quality over quantity.

As we explore the design and details of this home, it will also strike you just how impressive wood is as a material. It's simple, earthy and raw and yet it can bring such a sophisticated touch to the space.

Are you ready to explore this fabulous, little home?