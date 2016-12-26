7 photos of a beautiful Johannesburg home you have to see

Today at homify, we are going to explore some South African architecture in the form of this fabulous Johannesburg home, designed by interior architect professionals Generation.

Located in Hyde Park, this elegant and spacious family home features beautiful living spaces that we can all learn a thing or two from. In fact, you won't believe how the designers have managed to mix and match different styles to create a phenomenal end result.

Because this home is large, there was also more than enough space to work with, which meant that interior architects could really afford to be creative and have some fun.

As we explore the beautiful living areas of this home, you'll be amazed at the colours, tones and textures that work together.

Let's take a look!