7 photos of a beautiful Johannesburg home you have to see

Today at homify, we are going to explore some South African architecture in the form of this fabulous Johannesburg home, designed by interior architect professionals Generation.
Located in Hyde Park, this elegant and spacious family home features beautiful living spaces that we can all learn a thing or two from. In fact, you won't believe how the designers have managed to mix and match different styles to create a phenomenal end result.
Because this home is large, there was also more than enough space to work with, which meant that interior architects could really afford to be creative and have some fun.
As we explore the beautiful living areas of this home, you'll be amazed at the colours, tones and textures that work together.
Let's take a look!
This dining room features neutral furniture and wallpaper that is full of character and charm!
The white and wood look and feel is very simple and elegant and has allowed the designers to have a little bit more fun with the walls. Thus they have applied some gorgeous dark blue wallpaper with all sorts of shapes and patterns on it. Dark colours are often avoided when it comes to interior design but because of the natural light that flows through this space as well as the white walls and touches throughout, the dark blue wallpaper doesn't make the room seem too dark or dingy. In fact, it creates a very welcoming and homely space.
The dining room is also very functional, with two gorgeous white lamps that drop down from the ceiling. These provide this space with gorgeous ambiance and even a touch of romance, while still allowing diners to see what they are eating.
Can you believe that this is the same dining room that we saw in the previous image?
From this angle, the walls are completely white, which makes for a very minimalist, simple and sleek design. The designers have thus not used the wallpaper throughout the room, choosing not to overwhelm the space.
This angle also clearly shows the role that natural light plays. Large windows allow sunlight to stream through, which is filtered by the modern, white shutters that run across them.
We all know how important the entrance to a home is, giving guests a first impression as to what the rest of the home looks like. In this home, the designers have achieved the perfect look and feel.
The entrance hall is large, spacious and voluminous with a unique and stylish spiral staircase that sweeps up towards the second floor. With its wooden steps and black railing, it is very classic and sophisticated.
The designers have gone for neutral colours and tones throughout this space—namely white, grey and wood. The result is an entrance hall that envelopes guests in its warmth and cosiness. Don't you love that there is a casual seating area as well?
This living room is a wonderful example of functionality and comfort colliding.
Again we can see how neutral, earthy colours and tones make for a very warm and cosy design, while functional furniture pieces have been chosen to ensure that this room truly fulfills its purpose. The result is a space with plenty of beautiful and comfortable chairs, where the family can entertain friends over tea or simply enjoying relaxing in the natural light with a good book.
You'll notice that the decor items have been carefully selected including the artwork on the walls and the accessories on the table. However, the designers have also tried to merge function with trend. The necessary elements in this room, including the lights, lamps and furniture, have all been used as vehicles for style.
For a smart home that's trendy and minimalist, don't be afraid to invest in some trendy storage space, such as a set of shelves. These will allow you to harness vertical space, putting any decor items and accessories on display without taking up an inch of floor space.
In this living room, the designers have used the shelves for books as well as some beautiful decor elements. This feature brings character and charm to the home and gives guests a talking point!
This room has been designed as a more casual living area for the family where they can watch movies, curl up on the sofa or just enjoy a bowl of cereal with the morning newspaper.
This living room employs a more striking design where cool blue tones have been introduced in conjunction with grey shades. The wallpaper that runs along the entire wall behind the intricate set of shelves, cupboards and drawers brings a beautiful sense of personality to the space, while working in harmony with the furniture.
The set of shelves on the wall is another example of just how beautiful functionality can look. This is also the perfect place to store a television so that you have access to it when you need to and then it can be neatly out of sight when you aren't watching it.
We can't leave this home without looking at the beautiful outdoor terrace, which features gorgeous furniture so that the family can really enjoy the fresh air and sunshine throughout the day.
The terrace is covered, which has allowed the designers to invest in furniture with cushions and fabrics. Remember that if your terrace isn't sheltered, your furniture will be exposed to all sorts of weather elements so it needs to be durable.
The large, L-shaped sofa and little dining space gives this family more than enough room for a range of activities. It also allows for a comfortable space to relax while the children play in the garden.
Tip: Add a fresh vase of flowers or a pot plant to a living space like this for a touch of natural beauty and decor.
