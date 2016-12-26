10 decor mistakes you shouldn't make (but probably do!)

We can't all be professional interior designers, however this is certainly not an excuse to be living in a dull, drab or messy house!

Whether it's a home improvement project that has gone wrong or an overloaded room full of decor accessories and elements, we all have at least one area of the house that could look a little bit nicer.

But where do we start? Well, first of all, you are at homify, which is the first step done!

Second, we are going to take you through a list of 10 common mistakes that people often make when it comes to decorating the house. You may not even be aware that you are guilty of them, but once you learn how to avoid them, your home will be that much more beautiful and appealing.

Let's take a look!