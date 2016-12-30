20 Beautiful bathrooms where wood is the star

If you’re one who enjoys natural elements, textured materials and stylish features, and you need tips and tricks to add some modern yet rustic inspiration to your bathroom, then this homify feature is perfect for you! Today, we think about gorgeous ideas to enhance a relaxing, calm and serene atmosphere in your bathroom and it’s a lot easier than you think to get the look, even in the most sophisticated and futuristic homes.

A comfortable and tranquil spa-inspired wooden bathroom could be a sensational addition to your private suite, allowing you to soak up the suds in the bath tub after a long day at work, or even enjoy a revitalising and refreshing start to the day with a shower. Wooden bathrooms are not limited to mountain cabins and country cottages anymore, and our bathroom designers have simplified some ideas to show you how easily this beautiful and aesthetically appealing effect can be incorporated within your home.

Wood is available in a few varieties and colours, each adapted to their location, and some are durable with high resistance to moisture and humidity, which is exceptional especially for the bathroom. So think carefully about the tone, texture and modern appeal you’d like to incorporate in your relaxing zone.

Wooden accents that are specifically used for the bathroom are treated against mildew through a chemical process, allowing them to last a few years especially if regular cleaned and maintained. While countertops are perfect for that sleek and chic designer look, this material can be combined with polished micro-cement, stone, and even brick for a contemporary design. It’s the epitome of neutral décor, so continue reading for ideas on where to incorporate this feature in your own bathroom and sit back, relax and unwind in style.