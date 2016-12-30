Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 Beautiful bathrooms where wood is the star

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Apartament OpenSpace, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

If you’re one who enjoys natural elements, textured materials and stylish features, and you need tips and tricks to add some modern yet rustic inspiration to your bathroom, then this homify feature is perfect for you! Today, we think about gorgeous ideas to enhance a relaxing, calm and serene atmosphere in your bathroom and it’s a lot easier than you think to get the look, even in the most sophisticated and futuristic homes.

A comfortable and tranquil spa-inspired wooden bathroom could be a sensational addition to your private suite, allowing you to soak up the suds in the bath tub after a long day at work, or even enjoy a revitalising and refreshing start to the day with a shower. Wooden bathrooms are not limited to mountain cabins and country cottages anymore, and our bathroom designers have simplified some ideas to show you how easily this beautiful and aesthetically appealing effect can be incorporated within your home.

Wood is available in a few varieties and colours, each adapted to their location, and some are durable with high resistance to moisture and humidity, which is exceptional especially for the bathroom. So think carefully about the tone, texture and modern appeal you’d like to incorporate in your relaxing zone.

Wooden accents that are specifically used for the bathroom are treated against mildew through a chemical process, allowing them to last a few years especially if regular cleaned and maintained. While countertops are perfect for that sleek and chic designer look, this material can be combined with polished micro-cement, stone, and even brick for a contemporary design. It’s the epitome of neutral décor, so continue reading for ideas on where to incorporate this feature in your own bathroom and sit back, relax and unwind in style.

1. Wooden flooring

Ideas y más ideas, ALI-CURA ALI-CURA Modern bathroom
ALI-CURA

ALI-CURA
ALI-CURA
ALI-CURA

2. Walls and wooden cabin-like features

Otros interiores de Patagonia Log Homes, Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Country style bathroom Wood Wood effect
Patagonia Log Homes—Arquitectos—Neuquén

Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes—Arquitectos—Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén

3. Natural wood effect

Viviendas Loteo Las Lavandas, Azcona Vega Arquitectos Azcona Vega Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Azcona Vega Arquitectos

Azcona Vega Arquitectos
Azcona Vega Arquitectos
Azcona Vega Arquitectos

4. Almost completely covered by wood, except the ceiling

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern bathroom
GLR Arquitectos

GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos

5. Rustic planks and beams

Komplettsanierung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Rustic style bathroom
von Mann Architektur GmbH

von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH

6. Wooden flooring and tile combination

studio apartment, Angelina Alekseeva Angelina Alekseeva Minimal style Bathroom
Angelina Alekseeva

Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Wooden shower

Reforma Hostel Palermo, DX ARQ - DisegnoX Arquitectos DX ARQ - DisegnoX Arquitectos Modern bathroom
DX ARQ—DisegnoX Arquitectos

DX ARQ - DisegnoX Arquitectos
DX ARQ—DisegnoX Arquitectos
DX ARQ - DisegnoX Arquitectos

8. Updated cabin inspired

Chalet - Megeve Fr, Andrea Rossini Architetto Andrea Rossini Architetto Rustic style bathroom
Andrea Rossini Architetto

Andrea Rossini Architetto
Andrea Rossini Architetto
Andrea Rossini Architetto

9. Sunshine, wood, ceramics and stone

Apartament OpenSpace, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style bathroom
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

10. The non-slip feature

Remodelación Departamento en Cabo Corrientes, ArqmdP - Arquitectura + Diseño ArqmdP - Arquitectura + Diseño Modern bathroom
ArqmdP—Arquitectura + Diseño

ArqmdP - Arquitectura + Diseño
ArqmdP—Arquitectura + Diseño
ArqmdP - Arquitectura + Diseño

11. Hot tub steps decorated in wood

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern bathroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

12. Wood from the bedroom to the bathroom

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. Combination of wood and ceramics

BAÑOS LN, LN-arquitectura LN-arquitectura Modern bathroom
LN-arquitectura

BAÑOS LN

LN-arquitectura
LN-arquitectura
LN-arquitectura

14. Wood, wicker, polished surfaces and neutral tones

VILLA - GASSIN, PASSAGE CITRON PASSAGE CITRON Mediterranean style bathrooms
PASSAGE CITRON

PASSAGE CITRON
PASSAGE CITRON
PASSAGE CITRON

15. Zen inspired

Einbau-Dokumentation eines Badeloft-Kunden anhand der freistehenden Badewanne BW-04, Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Modern bathroom
Badeloft—Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
Badeloft—Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

16. The alternative: Wood laminate

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. Stone walls and modernity

L'envers du décor, Pixcity Pixcity Mediterranean style bathrooms
Pixcity

Pixcity
Pixcity
Pixcity

18. Wooden floors all the way

UN CALDO CHALET DI DESIGN , archstudiodesign archstudiodesign Scandinavian style bathroom
archstudiodesign

archstudiodesign
archstudiodesign
archstudiodesign

19. Laminated wood for small bathrooms

ARTILHARIA UM, Lisboa, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Modern bathroom Metallic/Silver
LAVRADIO DESIGN

LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN

20. Ultra-sophisticated with vintage elements

Cases Singulars de l'Empordà - Tras Samària 14, Pals, TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño Rustic style bathroom
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño

TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño

With that we've reached the end of this wooden bathroom article, have a look at: The 10 best bathrooms of the year, as chosen by you for more decor ideas.

14 beautiful ideas for your security gate
Do you have a favourite bathroom from this feature?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks