15 pictures of L-shaped kitchens to inspire you

In this edition of homify, we tackle an obscure kitchen design… the L-shape. For many, this kitchen is the solution to their space problems especially in a small home or open plan set up, but these 15 fantastic kitchens by our team of interior designers will get you thinking about that long overdue kitchen revamp again and with so many colours, materials and textures to choose from, there really is no excuse.
This kitchen idea may be compact, but it allows for more than enough storage, workspace and even a contemporary cooking area. The darker wooden cabinets are elegant and trendy too.
The L-shape structure allows for linear space and storage for everything from groceries to cutlery, crockery and even utensils.
A kitchen with simple colours, chic accents and modern finishes, now that’s the perfect way to enhance your home.
The extra storage and workspace will come in handy, especially in a smaller kitchen with loads of potential.
The orientation of this L-shape kitchen takes full advantage of the entire corner, maximising storage.
Now, if your kitchen is unbelievably small, then a design such as this could solve all your décor problems swiftly. Think a petite L-shape.
You don’t need to choose between those appliances anymore, and this design is proof that you can have your dishwasher too. Comfort is a must!
An L-shaped unit for a corner kitchen is sleek, minimalist and modern.
This kitchen is yet another example that the L design works for getting the most space out of corners.
Use that central area as extra storage, workspace or informal seating and your kitchen will be less cramped too.
If you’ve made up your mind that this kitchen is perfect for you and your home, then consider your placement and layout.
The L-design allows for free and flowing space that is not limited by extra aspects, it's welcoming and beautiful too.
The L-shape is great for even an open plan living space.
If elegance and luxury is what you’re after, then this curved L is an original and stylish option.
We’ve come to the end of this feature, but we needed to see how this small kitchen can be accommodated virtually anywhere. Have a look at these: 45 practical kitchen cabinets to copy—to make your home more practical