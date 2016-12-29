Your browser is out-of-date.

15 pictures of L-shaped kitchens to inspire you

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Kitchen
In this edition of homify, we tackle an obscure kitchen design… the L-shape. For many, this kitchen is the solution to their space problems especially in a small home or open plan set up, but these 15 fantastic kitchens by our team of interior designers will get you thinking about that long overdue kitchen revamp again and with so many colours, materials and textures to choose from, there really is no excuse.

1. Small and simple

Cocina Thermofoil Espresso, Toren Cocinas
Toren Cocinas

Toren Cocinas
Toren Cocinas
Toren Cocinas

This kitchen idea may be compact, but it allows for more than enough storage, workspace and even a contemporary cooking area. The darker wooden cabinets are elegant and trendy too.

2. Light and sleek

CASA EG, ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA

ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA

The L-shape structure allows for linear space and storage for everything from groceries to cutlery, crockery and even utensils.

3. Less is more

Reforma integral de vivienda en barrio de Chueca de Madrid por Traber Obras
Traber Obras

Traber Obras
Traber Obras
Traber Obras

A kitchen with simple colours, chic accents and modern finishes, now that’s the perfect way to enhance your home.

4. Add an island

Cocina en Villas de Sayavedra, H-abitat Diseño & Interiores
H-abitat Diseño &amp; Interiores

H-abitat Diseño & Interiores
H-abitat Diseño &amp; Interiores
H-abitat Diseño & Interiores

The extra storage and workspace will come in handy, especially in a smaller kitchen with loads of potential.

5. Varied design

homify Kitchen White
homify

homify
homify
homify

The orientation of this L-shape kitchen takes full advantage of the entire corner, maximising storage.

6. Compact

Villas Chuburná Puerto, Arq Mobil
Arq Mobil

Arq Mobil
Arq Mobil
Arq Mobil

Now, if your kitchen is unbelievably small, then a design such as this could solve all your décor problems swiftly. Think a petite L-shape.

7. All appliances

Casa habitacion en en Cozumel Quintana Roo, A2 HOMES SA DE CV
A2 HOMES SA DE CV

A2 HOMES SA DE CV
A2 HOMES SA DE CV
A2 HOMES SA DE CV

You don’t need to choose between those appliances anymore, and this design is proof that you can have your dishwasher too. Comfort is a must!

8. That's the space

homify Modern kitchen Yellow
homify

homify
homify
homify

An L-shaped unit for a corner kitchen is sleek, minimalist and modern.

9. Another corner

Appartamento Corralejo - Bristol, Marco Barbero
Marco Barbero

Marco Barbero
Marco Barbero
Marco Barbero

This kitchen is yet another example that the L design works for getting the most space out of corners.

10. Seating space

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Use that central area as extra storage, workspace or informal seating and your kitchen will be less cramped too.

11. Placement

Apartamento DE, Arquitetura 1
Arquitetura 1

Arquitetura 1
Arquitetura 1
Arquitetura 1

If you’ve made up your mind that this kitchen is perfect for you and your home, then consider your placement and layout.

12. Open and free flowing

​Hardvendel Design
Hardvendel Design

​Hardvendel Design

Hardvendel Design
Hardvendel Design
Hardvendel Design

The L-design allows for free and flowing space that is not limited by extra aspects, it's welcoming and beautiful too.

13. Adorable

Vivienda unifamiliar , ruiz narvaiza associats sl
ruiz narvaiza associats sl

ruiz narvaiza associats sl
ruiz narvaiza associats sl
ruiz narvaiza associats sl

The L-shape is great for even an open plan living space.

14. Curvy

Neeras Kitchen homify Kitchen
homify

Neeras Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

If elegance and luxury is what you’re after, then this curved L is an original and stylish option.

15. Fits in anymore

The Kitchenette Urban Shaastra Kitchen
Urban Shaastra

The Kitchenette

Urban Shaastra
Urban Shaastra
Urban Shaastra

We’ve come to the end of this feature, but we needed to see how this small kitchen can be accommodated virtually anywhere. Have a look at these: 45 practical kitchen cabinets to copy—to make your home more practical

The Johannesburg house that doesn't cost this family a cent to maintain
Which of these kitchen ideas are your favourite?

