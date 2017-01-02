Exploring a stunning South African style home

Today on homify 360°, we set foot in Merida, Mexico, where an ultra glamorous house is just waiting to be explored. And what makes this abode so spectacular, you ask? Well, it presents all the right features for a lavish and relaxing time: open spaces (the house is about 420 m²), elegant furniture (think plush sofas and exquisitely crafted kitchen spaces), sophisticated materials (we’re talking stone, wood, marble, tile, etc.) and clean-cut surfaces.

It is clear that both architects and interior designers had a ball conjuring up this dream home!

In addition to a strong dose of beauty, the house also very creatively links up the well-dressed interiors with the fantastic exterior settings, seeing as this modern beauty was designed with entertaining and socialising in mind.

Shall we take a look?