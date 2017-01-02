A beautiful villa with a deceptive facade

Kabaz, an interior architectural firm in Hilversum, Netherlands, was approached with a very particular design brief from their new clients: a family home with bespoke luxury and a certain charm that reflected their personality. In addition, the new structure should also cater for socialising and special events.

So, fast-forward through creative brainstorming and a whole lot of dedication to hard work, and we come to a newly finished house that is defined by its beautiful traditional features on the outside, and by its open-plan layout, sense of space and high-quality finishes on the inside.

As requested, the home also places a strong emphasis on entertaining and socialising, with settings found both inside and out that are ready to treat just about everybody to a grand and glorious time.