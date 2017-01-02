A beautiful villa with a deceptive facade

Kabaz, an interior architectural firm in Hilversum, Netherlands, was approached with a very particular design brief from their new clients: a family home with bespoke luxury and a certain charm that reflected their personality. In addition, the new structure should also cater for socialising and special events.
So, fast-forward through creative brainstorming and a whole lot of dedication to hard work, and we come to a newly finished house that is defined by its beautiful traditional features on the outside, and by its open-plan layout, sense of space and high-quality finishes on the inside.
As requested, the home also places a strong emphasis on entertaining and socialising, with settings found both inside and out that are ready to treat just about everybody to a grand and glorious time.
Bet you didn’t expect to see this lush and lavish back yard! Although quite neat and quaint at the front, the real beauty is flaunted at the back with a generous lawn, breathtaking garden and myriad of other exquisite details.
The perfect outdoor space for a get-together with the friends, and for the kids to spend their seemingly never-ending energy.
What a view! Standing most impressively on its lot is the striking new house, with crisp white façade surfaces glistening in the daylight that contrasts most effectively with the darker shaded timber panelling.
And don’t overlook the oh-so neat gardens that surround the house, luring both resident and guest alike for a relaxing stroll.
Seeing as the clients are quite the sociable family, it was only logical to include an al fresco entertaining area. Now, warm and sunny days can be enjoyed in ultimate comfort thanks to relaxing outdoor sofas, as well as a beautiful dining area neatly shaded in case a light drizzle decides to make an appearance.
The open spaciousness that we got a glimpse off outside is continued in the interior setting, but with a strong dose of class and elegance added in, of course. This stylish living room is a space tailored for relaxation and for socialising amongst the family members.
Layered lighting provides the room with a diversity of illumination, with the unique tall lamps beside the sofas giving the room an interesting design accent.
When it comes to the hallway, the designers opted for a look to attract attention instead of just filling up legroom. Here is where a TV, fireplace and various décor- and furniture pieces are arranged in a modern style to enhance the aesthetic values of the house.
To refrain from having an empty wall behind the TV, a few floating shelves (in magnificent timber) were added to display a range of keepsakes.
Next up is the very fashionable kitchen, and it appears that every aspect in this room has been tailored to optimise and enhance the entire space.
The cabinets, in particular, help create a distinct style and functionality, with their glossy and streamline appearance, as well as their seductive minimalist look bringing an interesting element into the modern setting.
We definitely wouldn’t mind burning the midnight oil in this looker of a home office. Pale parquet flooring conjures up a dreamy look for the bottom section of the room, combined so exquisitely with the snow white surfaces of the walls and ceiling.
And how unique is that very low chandelier making a striking statement in the corner?
The exotic bathroom is located in the more private wing of the house – which makes perfect sense, seeing as this is the space where you go to for some (stylish) solitude.
And we have no doubt that the amazing bathtub here is going to see its fair share of bubbling sensations.
We all know how essential exercise is, so it would seem only obvious for such a spacious and stylish house to have its own gym.
On the left we get a glimpse of the gym with the wooden panelled walls and an assortment of exercise equipment. And when those muscles are nice and sore, it’s time to wash off in the shower before hopping in the sauna for a quick heating session.
The perfect house for those who dream of living a lavish lifestyle!
For another magnificent house, see: The South African home with a surprise you'll love.