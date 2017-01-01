Your browser is out-of-date.

​10 very clever (and stylish) ways to store your clothes

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Спальня с прозрачной гардеробной, ZE|Workroom studio ZE|Workroom studio Scandinavian style dressing room
When it comes to stowing away clothing, things can get a bit tricky. Of course not all of us have been blessed with spacious walk-in closets, which means we have to resort to more creative (and pocket-friendly) options to store our shirts, skirts, belts, bags, etc. 

But not to worry, for where there’s a will, there’s a stylish homify way! And today we are helping you out with no less than 10 super storage solutions for your fashions. From lavish and luxurious dressing rooms (yes, we have those as well) to simple exterior hanging rails (for the smaller budgets), we are sure that quite a few of these ideas will inspire you for your own clothing storage back home. 

Let’s take it away!

1. The under-the-stairs space

Trüggelmann, Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen Dressing roomStorage Engineered Wood Multicolored
We all know how wonderful that unused space under the stairs can be used for just about anything from a small little home office to a reading nook. But have you considered turning it into a closet area for your clothes?

Insert some shelves and rails, add a sliding door, and there you go!

2. A perfect little runway

Master Dressing Room homify Modern dressing room
Now this is a solution for anybody who feels that their dressing area should flaunt some fabulousness. Mirrored doors help open up the space, quaint windows ensure natural light flow indoors (and bounce off the mirrored surfaces), and a sophisticated little armchair offers up a plush seating spot for trying on shoes.

3. Neat and open

Clapham Common Flat 2 YAM Studios Scandinavian style bedroom
This simple, stylish and chic timber rail is ideal for hanging up a few outfits, especially if you’re already deciding the night before what to wear the following morning.

4. Mirrored magic

Ultra gloss chocolate bedroom suite Urban Myth Modern style bedroom
This might look like the entrance to a spacious walk-in closet, but it’s only the closet door’s mirror reflecting the bedroom. Notice how it helps to make the room feel wide and open, while also evoking a sense of class and allure thanks to the exquisite lighting.

5. Hello, hangers!

Möbel, Calvill Calvill Dressing roomStorage Copper/Bronze/Brass
Closet not wide enough? This copper rod extends from the ceiling and offers up adequate space to hang a few garments of choice.

6. A cute clothing rack

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
Who says fashions need to be hidden away? This chic and contemporary creation lets you hang an assortment of clothing options out in the open – even a few pairs of shoes!

7. Perfect shelves

пос. Вартемяги, HOMEFORM Студия интерьеров HOMEFORM Студия интерьеров Country style dressing room
This little dressing room is fitted with elegant timber shelving, large mirrors, and more than enough space to keep everything from socks to sweaters. But the main design winner here must be that lighting, transforming the space into a very sophisticated area.

8. An entire room

大晴設計 - 微莊園 大晴設計有限公司 Country style dressing room
Not sure what to do with that extra room that’s too small for a guest bedroom? How about transforming it into your fashion corner, like these owners have done?

9. The contemporary dressing space

Спальня с прозрачной гардеробной, ZE|Workroom studio ZE|Workroom studio Scandinavian style dressing room
Taking a cue from the previous example, these owners (or maybe it was the interior designers?) also transformed this extra room into a walk-in beauty that offers up ample hanging- and storage space for a myriad of fashions and accessories. 

Love the timber surfaces and chic architecture!

10. Hidden away

Le charme parisien, bypierrepetit bypierrepetit Scandinavian style dressing room
An entire wall decked out in closet space – but the beauty here is that the clean doors add so much neatness and visual space to the room that you’d never have to be worried about walking into a cluttered bedroom. 

When it comes to beautiful bedrooms, we also have a myriad of options, such as these: 15 headboards you will love for your bedroom.

​A cute little home that will surprise you
Which of these ideas inspire you the most?

