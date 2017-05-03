Now that summer has settled in and the holiday season is in full swing, it’s time to think about another favourite topic… food! Grilling, braaiing, barbecuing, whatever you may call it, seems to be the best way to enjoy great food and awesome company, especially as we head into the New Year. And it may be time to consider some fantastic ideas for your own grill, especially as a new year’s resolution to begin eating healthier, and as inspiration here are 7 awesome choices to consider.