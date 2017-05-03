Now that summer has settled in and the holiday season is in full swing, it’s time to think about another favourite topic… food! Grilling, braaiing, barbecuing, whatever you may call it, seems to be the best way to enjoy great food and awesome company, especially as we head into the New Year. And it may be time to consider some fantastic ideas for your own grill, especially as a new year’s resolution to begin eating healthier, and as inspiration here are 7 awesome choices to consider.
If nostalgia is what you’re after, then an indoor firewood oven will have you cooking delicious grilled and baked goods, regardless of the season or time of day.
A unique grill is a fantastic conversation starter for those family events throughout the year, and something with a rustic flair is perfect for a patio of any design.
A firewood oven with an iron door isn’t a new invention, in fact, chances are your grandma probably remembers enjoying freshly baked bread during her childhood. So, why not celebrate everything antique by installing your very own old-fashioned oven at home.
A rustic kitchen with traditional stone flooring, wooden accents and a built-in grill, now that sounds like the ideal set up.
Everyone loves pizza, there’s no doubt about that. But hosting a woodfired pizza party in your home is a sensational way to impress your loved ones, you may need to contact a professional to get it built though and perhaps add a bar and some seating while you’re at it.
A kitchen with comfortable seating, a cosy environment and rustic elements of mosaic, concrete, stone and wood… now who wouldn’t want to just enjoy the company and conversation of loved ones in this vintage environment?
Apartments and city homes are often a lot smaller than their country or suburban counterparts, but you can still enjoy a grill whatever the weather with a kitchen like this.