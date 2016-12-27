9 simple tricks to make your bathroom look like it's from a magazine

A bathroom that enhances relaxation, luxury and tranquillity… wouldn’t that be perfect? In this article we consider 9 awesome yet simple tricks to bring hotel quality design to the bathroom of your home. Interested? Well, continue reading through the tips by homify bathroom designers and enjoy that serene and calm spa-inspired atmosphere at home.
Stone features may be the perfect fit for a bathroom. This space is usually humid and damp and a pebble garden enhances that spa-like ambiance.
A neutral colour scheme of greys, browns, beiges and whites is decadent, serene and calm… leaving you feeling refreshed and revitalised. Energetic colours might just put you in a frenzy instead.
Wooden floor tiles are an inexpensive décor trick to enhance that spa feeling in your bathroom. You won’t need to buy too many for a smaller shower and it could be a fun weekend DIY project.
A bathroom needs incredible illumination, so opt for these strip lights beneath your shelves and your bathroom is sure to be well-lit from each and every corner. You may even want to add dimmers for a sultry effect.
Keep your shower and bath essentials at hand with this simple shelf.
Incorporating a garden into your bathroom may be a lot easier than you think, your plants will already have access to water, now just place them at a spot to receive ample sunshine and you’re good to go. Remember to opt for plants that can withstand humidity too.
Everyone looks forward to using those luscious products from the hotel, but there’s no reason why your bathroom cannot incorporate the same method of opulence, especially if you’re expecting guests.
Choose a funky light-shade and add a warm and cosy element. Lamp shades are often easier to change and will dramatically alter the look and feel of any space.
Keep clutter out of sight, consider a neutral colour palette and ensure you have matching towels. Your décor will be luxurious, modern and sophisticated. How about The 10 best bathrooms of the year, as chosen by you for ideas and inspiration?