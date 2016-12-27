Your browser is out-of-date.

9 simple tricks to make your bathroom look like it's from a magazine

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Элегантность эргономики, Lotos Design Lotos Design Modern bathroom Stone Beige
Loading admin actions …

A bathroom that enhances relaxation, luxury and tranquillity… wouldn’t that be perfect? In this article we consider 9 awesome yet simple tricks to bring hotel quality design to the bathroom of your home. Interested? Well, continue reading through the tips by homify bathroom designers and enjoy that serene and calm spa-inspired atmosphere at home.

1. Pebble perfection

Apartament OpenSpace, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style bathroom
Polygon arch&des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

Stone features may be the perfect fit for a bathroom. This space is usually humid and damp and a pebble garden enhances that spa-like ambiance.

2. Neutral colours

appartement haussmanien à Neuilly sur Seine, Agence KP Agence KP Classic style bathroom
Agence KP

Agence KP
Agence KP
Agence KP

A neutral colour scheme of greys, browns, beiges and whites is decadent, serene and calm… leaving you feeling refreshed and revitalised. Energetic colours might just put you in a frenzy instead.

3. Wooden shower flooring

SUÍTE DO EXECUTIVO CASA COR 2013, BC Arquitetos BC Arquitetos Modern bathroom
BC Arquitetos

BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos

Wooden floor tiles are an inexpensive décor trick to enhance that spa feeling in your bathroom. You won’t need to buy too many for a smaller shower and it could be a fun weekend DIY project.

4. Lovely lighting

Элегантность эргономики, Lotos Design Lotos Design Modern bathroom Stone Beige
Lotos Design

Lotos Design
Lotos Design
Lotos Design

A bathroom needs incredible illumination, so opt for these strip lights beneath your shelves and your bathroom is sure to be well-lit from each and every corner. You may even want to add dimmers for a sultry effect.

5. Shelving

Fresh apartments, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Minimal style Bathroom
Polygon arch&des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

Keep your shower and bath essentials at hand with this simple shelf.

6. Garden

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Incorporating a garden into your bathroom may be a lot easier than you think, your plants will already have access to water, now just place them at a spot to receive ample sunshine and you’re good to go. Remember to opt for plants that can withstand humidity too.

7. Luxuries

Interiorismo para residencia en Altozano Morelia, Dovela Interiorismo Dovela Interiorismo BathroomDecoration
Dovela Interiorismo

Dovela Interiorismo
Dovela Interiorismo
Dovela Interiorismo

Everyone looks forward to using those luscious products from the hotel, but there’s no reason why your bathroom cannot incorporate the same method of opulence, especially if you’re expecting guests.

8. Upgrade lighting

Dream Bathroom, Sculleries of Stockbridge Sculleries of Stockbridge BathroomLighting
Sculleries of Stockbridge

Dream Bathroom

Sculleries of Stockbridge
Sculleries of Stockbridge
Sculleries of Stockbridge

Choose a funky light-shade and add a warm and cosy element. Lamp shades are often easier to change and will dramatically alter the look and feel of any space.

9. Simple sophisticated tones

Marble Vanity Unit Ligneous Designs BathroomStorage
Ligneous Designs

Marble Vanity Unit

Ligneous Designs
Ligneous Designs
Ligneous Designs

Keep clutter out of sight, consider a neutral colour palette and ensure you have matching towels. Your décor will be luxurious, modern and sophisticated. How about The 10 best bathrooms of the year, as chosen by you for ideas and inspiration?

How have you made your bathroom more comfortable?

