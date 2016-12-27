10 ideas for modern home decor

So you love the idea of your home being decorated in chic, modern and elegant style. From brilliant colours, to sensational lighting, texture and elements… well we’ve got a treat for you! This homify article features 10 awesome ideas to decorate your modern home in sleek and sophisticated interior that’s absolutely comfortable. Our interior designers have considered ideas to add modernity and welcoming charm to the hallway and living room areas of your home even your staircase will thank you.
It seems as though this hallway is never ending, but that’s just part of the illusion. It’s actually quite simple to recreate… include a mirror to the wall at the end of your hallway and your home will look instantly more spacious, this trick can be used to accentuate the look of space throughout the house.
Incorporating a touch of greenery into a compact home is a problem for many people, so look for corners that could use some sprucing up and add your gorgeous plants and flowers to this often forgotten space. Beneath the staircase is a perfect choice!
Simplicity is key, especially in a small hallway. A side table with a mirror, elegant lamps and adorable flowers could be all you need to add an attractive effect to this space. It’s charming, chic and perfectly illuminated, the colour choice includes just enough vibrancy to compliment the lighting.
It’s amazing what a little bit of colour and vibrant hues can do to enhance the décor of your lobby, especially when it’s decked in brilliant white walls and transparent glass design.
As a nature lover, an enchanting tree could just be the feature you’ve dreamed about to make your home somewhat more interesting. Pair it with some dynamic and colourful furniture and the effect will be amazing.
How about a vibrant colour combination such as black and yellow for that contrasting and funky welcoming effect to the entrance of your home? It may not be a choice for everyone, but for those daring enough, this feature can be industrial chic.
The terrace should be filled with sunshine, fresh air and beautiful plants, add some neutral shades and textured materials to the décor as well as some seating to enjoy the tranquillity and calming environment.
Storage space at the entrance to your home serves many functions, from organising clutter, to keeping your keys and coat at hand, as well as décor for that simple hanging area for your umbrella and wellingtons. Keep your colours neutral and your storage space will blend in with the rest of your home.
If you consider yourself anything but ordinary, then a neon pink stool and black wall at the entrance may just be the best way to showcase your quirky and obscure personality.
Our final image displays an inviting lobby that utilises all the ideas in this feature, but in a simple yet elegant manner. The lighting, mirror and natures touch add a stunning ambiance to the space and we cannot help but feel welcome and at home. For more ideas, have a look at: The best modern apartments—10 projects.