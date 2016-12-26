Your browser is out-of-date.

12 homes built with cheap materials on a budget

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Country style house
In this homify feature today, we consider houses that aren’t built using the traditional methods and materials. These structures are budget friendly, innovative and so stylish and can be custom made to fit the needs of your family, lifestyle and property. Does that sound like a great idea to you? Well, continue reading for more inspiration from this quirky yet versatile homes of the future.

1. Double level

MÓDULOS QUE SE CONVIERTEN EN HOGARES, NUÑO ARQUITECTURA NUÑO ARQUITECTURA
NUÑO ARQUITECTURA

NUÑO ARQUITECTURA
NUÑO ARQUITECTURA
NUÑO ARQUITECTURA

This double-storey home seems ordinary, but its use of affordable materials, modern design and gorgeous glazing makes it a lot easier to set up than your traditional living spaces.

2. Move it around

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Country style house
ÁBATON Arquitectura

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80

ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

This mobile house was assembled in a factory and transported to its location by truck. It has all the amenities of sophisticated living, but can quickly be shifted from one setting to another. It’s a perfect choice for contemporary nomads who love to see the world.

3. Quick turnaround

Modelo Chipiona, Casas inHAUS Casas inHAUS Modern houses
Casas inHAUS

Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS

The length of construction when it comes to traditional homes affects the cost, and as a result of these structures being built from steel and wood, construction time is almost 70% shorter than the usual building methods.

4. Containers

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Container homes are a great way to repurpose shipping containers, while being environmentally friendly too. The house can be adapted to the preferences of the owner for a unique style.

​ 5. Recycled wood

PROTOTIPO DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR PREFABRICADA, CON JURGEN VAN WEERELD I KARIN GIESBERTS, DMP arquitectura DMP arquitectura Prefabricated Home
DMP arquitectura

DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura

Speak to a team of professionals and use recycled wood to build your home.

6. Metal material

Privathaus bei Berlin, IOX Architekten GmbH IOX Architekten GmbH Minimalist house
IOX Architekten GmbH

IOX Architekten GmbH
IOX Architekten GmbH
IOX Architekten GmbH

Corrugated metal is usually used for warehouses and barns, but this cheap material has become one of the best low-cost residential building materials.

7. Bamboo

Cinco Casas (2015), Weber Arquitectos Weber Arquitectos Scandinavian style houses Wood effect
Weber Arquitectos

Weber Arquitectos
Weber Arquitectos
Weber Arquitectos

Bamboo is an excellent fire resistant choice for a home exterior and is converted into laminated board, making it more flexible.

8. Iron

The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern houses
Boutique Modern Ltd

The Edge

Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd

Iron is another affordable material used for construction and when paired with wood and glass, the effect is amazing.

9. Bricks

residence for Artists, Biome Environmental Solutions Limited Biome Environmental Solutions Limited Asian style houses
Biome Environmental Solutions Limited

residence for Artists

Biome Environmental Solutions Limited
Biome Environmental Solutions Limited
Biome Environmental Solutions Limited

Brick is an excellent material for sound insulation and this type of wall doesn’t need to be painted, so you’ll save on maintenance.

10. Thatch roof

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

There’s something so elegant about this tropical inspired roof, but it is also cheap and provides a fantastic amount of insulation.

11. Stone

小林邸, Atelier Nero Atelier Nero Asian style houses
Atelier Nero

Atelier Nero
Atelier Nero
Atelier Nero

It’s unusual yet so amazing, the concrete base and walls covered in stones with a gorgeous lawn… almost like an upgrade of a cave.

12. Concrete

Loft Vivero, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern houses
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

Exposed concrete walls are an awesome, yet simple method of modern minimalist exterior décor. It’s uncomplicated and easily affordable too. Have a look at the: The top 10 most popular houses of 2016 (as chosen by you!)

Have you made a decision about your ideal house?

No, Thanks