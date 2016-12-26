12 homes built with cheap materials on a budget

In this homify feature today, we consider houses that aren’t built using the traditional methods and materials. These structures are budget friendly, innovative and so stylish and can be custom made to fit the needs of your family, lifestyle and property. Does that sound like a great idea to you? Well, continue reading for more inspiration from this quirky yet versatile homes of the future.
This double-storey home seems ordinary, but its use of affordable materials, modern design and gorgeous glazing makes it a lot easier to set up than your traditional living spaces.
This mobile house was assembled in a factory and transported to its location by truck. It has all the amenities of sophisticated living, but can quickly be shifted from one setting to another. It’s a perfect choice for contemporary nomads who love to see the world.
The length of construction when it comes to traditional homes affects the cost, and as a result of these structures being built from steel and wood, construction time is almost 70% shorter than the usual building methods.
Container homes are a great way to repurpose shipping containers, while being environmentally friendly too. The house can be adapted to the preferences of the owner for a unique style.
Speak to a team of professionals and use recycled wood to build your home.
Corrugated metal is usually used for warehouses and barns, but this cheap material has become one of the best low-cost residential building materials.
Bamboo is an excellent fire resistant choice for a home exterior and is converted into laminated board, making it more flexible.
Iron is another affordable material used for construction and when paired with wood and glass, the effect is amazing.
Brick is an excellent material for sound insulation and this type of wall doesn’t need to be painted, so you’ll save on maintenance.
There’s something so elegant about this tropical inspired roof, but it is also cheap and provides a fantastic amount of insulation.
It’s unusual yet so amazing, the concrete base and walls covered in stones with a gorgeous lawn… almost like an upgrade of a cave.
Exposed concrete walls are an awesome, yet simple method of modern minimalist exterior décor. It's uncomplicated and easily affordable too.