6 things you haven't considered for your kitchen (but should!)

Are you looking for some chic and stylish ideas to add attitude to your kitchen? Perhaps think of repurposing items that you already have for that shabby chic feature that will stand out in your boring kitchen. Let’s have a look at the unique and quirky ideas that our professionals suggested.
A counter area with some simple seating is an excellent yet informal way to catch a quick meal before heading off to work or a night out on the town. It doubles as extra workspace and when made from reclaimed wood it won’t cost you too much either.
Pallet furniture is fast becoming a sought after feature in the home, and this creative cabinet will add an interesting effect to your kitchen. It’s perfect to keep those wine bottles out of the way.
A simple makeover could be a fantastic idea to breathe some new life into your kitchen. Spruce up the colour of your furniture, add some special plants and keep your favourite herbs at hand, a blackboard is another great feature so you’ll never forget anything on your grocery list again.
A small kitchen will do well with some open storage to enhance thelight and fresh air in a compact space, but go for elegant glass jars to store your spices, herbs and pastas and hide your tinned foods in cupboards.
A grilling grid next to your stove is an awesome way to introduce healthier meals into your daily eating plan. It’s different and dynamic… so get rid of your deep fryer.
Space is always a problem in a small kitchen and retractable shelves could be the perfect solution for that working area that’s too close for comfort. Have a look at the 6 photos of an adorable and modern kitchen for more inspiration!