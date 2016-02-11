The Breathtaking House by the Sea

Commissioned to design two luxury, contemporary homes on Rum Point in Grand Cayman, Nicolas Tye Architects outdid themselves by setting the tone for design in the entire area. The house featured here on homify 360 is a grand structure with astounding beach views and an interior to envy.
The entire project has a minimalist tone to it and was oriented according to its location in the Caribbean. A great deal of thought had gone into making best use of the natural resources available, orienting certain areas of the house in a particularly functional way, as we shall see whilst taking a tour of the premises.
Join us to take a look at this contemporary Caribbean wonder!
What we see here is the view of the house from the beach side. The street-facing composition is much more private to ensure intimacy and limit intrusive noise from the roads. The robust concrete structure of the dwelling is very impressive. The strong angular formation and the brilliant white are unmistakable indications of a modern design.
The large glass window and glass balustrades of the balcony give the house a nautical character, and the impression that the house may be a floating vessel. The ensemble makes home feel integrated with the environment and creates continuity between the architecture and the surroundings.
Now we get to the kitchen area. It integrates seamlessly with the rest of the living areas, as the lower level is primarily open-plan. This immediately allows for more freedom of movement in all the spaces, including the kitchen. An admirable characteristic of a kitchen for any chef or food-lover.
The marble front counter tops are well suited to the stone back-splash tiles of the back wall. A pleasing continuity is created by this similarity and the natural colour provides for a calming space. This is complemented by the use of pastel colours in the finishing, accessories and lighting. It is difficult to think that such subtle colours can contribute as much to a room's aesthetic, but here it is unquestionable.
As we have already been made aware of in the kitchen are, the ground floor is an open-plan design throughout. This vastness is not imposing, however, but provides a refreshing circulation of air and natural light all through the entire level.
The colour scheme is decisively neutral and unimposing. The environment does not feel rigid though, as the use of modern elements and strategic placement of other natural colours break the white continuum just about enough, with the primary purpose of the areas to draw all attention to beauty outside. It's very much like a natural dinner-theatre!
Let's go inside this house with the promising exterior! The entryway is large and enlarged by the overall neutral colour scheme. The walls are white, the floor an off-white, the stairs are constructed from a light-coloured wood, and there is ample use of glass features. There is certainly an affluence of space.
The transparent glass used as staircase banister creates a transient atmosphere that is not only appropriate to the mobile nature of stairs, but is also suited to the floating character of the entire house. It is clear to see that the interior of the house will surely not disappoint, but live up to the aesthetic vows made by the house's exterior.
Moving into the bedroom, we are greeted by an awe-inspiring sight. The entire front wall is replaced by glass to reveal the Caribbean beach in its full glory and without and obstructions. Sleeping in this bedroom must feel like sleeping right on the beach itself. Once again the theme of a floating marine vessel is brought to life in a fantastic way.
The interior design of the room is decisively minimal, continuing the overall design ethos of the project. The furnishings are just sufficient to allow for optimum comfort while not cluttering the space and ruining the beach atmosphere.
Now we get to a very intimate area of the home—the bathroom. The bathroom's value in a home is never underestimated, but it's potential to add to the house's aesthetic character is often overlooked.
As we can see our Caribbean island home's bathroom, beauty does not have to take a back seat when it comes to probably the most functional room in the home. The use of wooden panelling with wonderfully textured wall tiles makes this a luxury and lovely space to be in.
When we move to the upper limit of the house, we find a beautiful rooftop terrace to be used as entertainment area or party deck. This includes a wooden deck furnished with becoming furniture, a grill are and bar. The location of this lounge allows for panoramic views all around the island.
The walls here and throughout the structure are angled and 11.5 degrees to create overhangs and provide a touch of solar shading—just the right amount. This also adds an undeniable aesthetic value to the design.
To supplement this rooftop entertainment area, we also find a small artificial lawn for lazy lounging or recreational activities. What more could you want from an island home?
In the soft twilight, the design is illuminated by both natural and artificial light from outside and inside the house respectively. The blinding white of the house is softened in the approaching darkness, and gentle hues of blue take the foreground. This is definitely a romantic sight, more so if the location is considered.
Here we can clearly see that the ground level has liberal openings to let in a large amount of light into the social spaces and make it look lighter than the upper floor, which has a higher roof. This composition contributes to the floating illusion.