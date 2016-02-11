The Breathtaking House by the Sea

Commissioned to design two luxury, contemporary homes on Rum Point in Grand Cayman, Nicolas Tye Architects outdid themselves by setting the tone for design in the entire area. The house featured here on homify 360 is a grand structure with astounding beach views and an interior to envy.

The entire project has a minimalist tone to it and was oriented according to its location in the Caribbean. A great deal of thought had gone into making best use of the natural resources available, orienting certain areas of the house in a particularly functional way, as we shall see whilst taking a tour of the premises.

Join us to take a look at this contemporary Caribbean wonder!