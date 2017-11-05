Cool ideas for a fun kid's playroom

The days of pure utility in homes are long gone. This is especially true when it comes to designing spaces for children. Modern houses increasingly feature children's rooms and spaces that have the primary purpose of entertaining children and creating fun. What parent would not want such a fun space for their child?
A playroom is the ideal special space for a child to escape to in a home. Not only will it provide hours of entertainment, creative education and stimulation, it will also keep the kids busy and out of Mom and Dad's hair! It can sometimes be difficult for us adults to imagine what kind of space will be sufficient to achieve all this, but here are some great ideas to create a unique and fun playroom that would be any child's dream!
Bean bags have become synonymous with rooms for children a long time ago. It is versatile pieces of furniture which are fun to use and easy to move around—perfect for kids! What's more, bean bags are soft furniture, reducing the risk of any bumps or knocks, especially when it comes to toddlers and the younger ones.
Whatever the age of the children, though, bean bags will always be a fun addition to any playroom. There is no need for the fun to end there either, since contemporary bean bags come in a wide variety of vivid colours and designs. It can even be customised to the theme of the playroom, like this rocket bean bag for a space-themed room. How exciting! Take a look at this homify professional that provide furniture for fun, themed rooms.
A feature wall is one way of livening up a playroom space and creating just the right atmosphere according to a child's personality. Feature walls can imaginative as possible while still being completely functional. This is, in fact, the trademark of a good feature wall—to inspire and provide activity.
In this picture we can see two different types of feature walls - but equally exciting! The back wall has been converted into a rock climbing wall to provide both fun and a bit of exercise. The wall to the left features plush circular seats recessed in the wall. These velvety red alcoves can be a comfy reading spot, and has an exciting futuristic appearance.
There is a growing body of research regarding the therapeutic and educational value of art. It is widely used as medium of instruction, assessment method and as therapy in children across the globe. Not to mention the positive effect arts and crafts have on children's fine motor skills and overall cognitive development. Beyond all of these benefits, the heart of the matter is that most, if not all, children enjoy arts and crafts immensely.
Installing a drawing desk in a child's playroom will be a long-term investment. Not only will it keep any child busy for hours on end, it will also provide the opportunity for discovery and growth. There are a multitude of innovative products available, such as desk with back lighting for tracing pictures. A good drawing desk will be able to store all necessary art materials while providing several options for drawing.
A media centre or home theatre is the ultimate when it comes to entertaining children. Not only this, but it can be effectively used for educational purposes as well. A media centre is a luxury in any home and room, but can be the secret weapon for endless entertainment. It is the gift that keeps on giving!
The media centre can be easily incorporated into a playroom design, or can be an entire room in itself. Whichever option is best suited for a specific purpose, it will be a huge contribution to child play and development. The trick is to make the area interactive—for optimal play, just watching a screen will not suffice!
Interesting wall colours is an absolute essential for a child's playroom. The primary purpose of a playroom is for it to be a fun and exciting place for the child to escape to, and if the walls are boring, it will be difficult to achieve this. It is also a great opportunity to create a unique area that is specialised according to the child's personality and character.
Solid, single colours can work, depending on the decor of the rest of the room, but it is least likely to be very exciting. Using different colours for different walls can be a good alternative if it is not too distracting. Why not try something completely different and relinquish the tradition wall paint? Think of melting rainbows and splashes of cartoon colour across the area. This will certainly catch the attention of a child and make the space very exciting to be in.
Storage will always be a necessity in any room and the situation is no different in a child's playroom. More storage space might even be necessary in such a room, as there will probably be a wide variety of books, toys and art materials to have around. As the other elements of the playroom, however, storage does not have to be purely functional.
Fun storage can have multiple purposes. It can provide packing space, add aesthetic value, be a playroom activity in itself, and provide ample motivation for children to tidy there play area up. Fun storage thus as much a strategy in the design of a playroom as it is necessity. Let the imagination go wild!
