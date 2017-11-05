Cool ideas for a fun kid's playroom

The days of pure utility in homes are long gone. This is especially true when it comes to designing spaces for children. Modern houses increasingly feature children's rooms and spaces that have the primary purpose of entertaining children and creating fun. What parent would not want such a fun space for their child?

A playroom is the ideal special space for a child to escape to in a home. Not only will it provide hours of entertainment, creative education and stimulation, it will also keep the kids busy and out of Mom and Dad's hair! It can sometimes be difficult for us adults to imagine what kind of space will be sufficient to achieve all this, but here are some great ideas to create a unique and fun playroom that would be any child's dream!