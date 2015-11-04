A Nostalgic Villa Full of Charm

Located in the Mexican town of Chapala in the state of Jalisco, an early 20th century home has been rehabilitated and expanded to retain its original cultural beauty while transforming it into a contemporary house to rival its peers. Mikkael Kreis Architects has undertaken the task of renovating a magnificent colonial style home to retain the best of both worlds.

Built in 1920 for one of the most affluent families in the area, the structure has a rich history and a beautiful design. The restoration work began in 1997 and was completed in 2000, succeeding in repairing the best features of the house as well as keeping many of the original trees and plants which endows the property with its superior character.

Join us as we take a look around this villa with a hint of nostalgia for an era gone by.