Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 TV placement ideas for those with limited space

Leigh Leigh
Regal fürs Wohnzimmer, meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH Living roomStorage
Loading admin actions …

Who doesn't enjoy coming home from a long day and kicking back with their favourite television series or a nice, light-hearted comedy? Televisions are the centre of entertainment and delight in many of our homes. We can watch films with our loved ones, cuddle up in front of the news or even just have the sport on in the background on a Saturday afternoon.

Yet, when it comes to a small home, it can be difficult to know where to put our televisions. Whether you enjoy watching television in the comfort of your bed or in the living room with the rest of the family, there are some savvy ways that you can include a TV in your home without taking up too much space.

In fact, today at homify we have put together 13 TV placement ideas for those with limited space. These are clever ideas and tricks from top professionals from around the world.

Not only with the following article inspire you when it comes to your TV placement, but it will help you to achieve a more modern and sophisticated home too!

Let's take a look.

1. Opt for a flat screen TV that is mounted on the wall

Maatwerk, House of JAB by Verstappen Interiors House of JAB by Verstappen Interiors Living room
House of JAB by Verstappen Interiors

House of JAB by Verstappen Interiors
House of JAB by Verstappen Interiors
House of JAB by Verstappen Interiors

2. Suspend a projector from the ceiling and an entire wall can double up as your TV screen

RESIDENTIAL PENTHOUSE INTERIORS, AIS Designs AIS Designs Media room
AIS Designs

AIS Designs
AIS Designs
AIS Designs

3. Use your TV to subtly separate spaces in the home

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern style bedroom
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

4. Go for a minimalist design where your television is a functional design element

SANABEL KONAKLARI, Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Modern living room
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık

Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık

5. Invest in one TV that rotates into the bedroom and the living room

Raumteiler mit drehbarem TV-Gerät, TV WALL Designmöbel TV WALL Designmöbel Living roomTV stands & cabinets Wood-Plastic Composite White
TV WALL Designmöbel

TV WALL Designmöbel
TV WALL Designmöbel
TV WALL Designmöbel

6. Take it outside where there is plenty of space

PRIVATE VILLA - MANDARIN ORIENTAL RESORT, TURKEY, GlammFire GlammFire Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
GlammFire

GlammFire
GlammFire
GlammFire

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Utilise the corners of the room

Kupuri , BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Tropical style bedroom
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

8. Allow your TV to fit snugly into the storage space

Regal fürs Wohnzimmer, meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH Living roomStorage
meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH

meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH
meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH
meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH

9. With the right bookshelf, your TV will be right at home

Medienmöbel, Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH

Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH

10. Put your TV in the closet so that it's out of sight when you don't need it

Parkside II, JHR Interiors JHR Interiors BedroomBeds & headboards
JHR Interiors

Parkside II

JHR Interiors
JHR Interiors
JHR Interiors

11. Another example of how function meets style

Kettnaker, Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen

Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen
Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen
Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen

12. Put your TV on top of the fireplace—you can warm your toes while watching your favourite show

homify Multimedia roomElectronics
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. A TV on a hinge makes for a very multi-functional design

Hotel Teatro, Atelier Nini Andrade Silva Atelier Nini Andrade Silva
Atelier Nini Andrade Silva

Atelier Nini Andrade Silva
Atelier Nini Andrade Silva
Atelier Nini Andrade Silva

Also have a look at these 15 ways to expertly position a TV in your bedroom.

The small and simple South African prefab that can be yours in just 110 days
Did you find this article helpful?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks