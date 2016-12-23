Who doesn't enjoy coming home from a long day and kicking back with their favourite television series or a nice, light-hearted comedy? Televisions are the centre of entertainment and delight in many of our homes. We can watch films with our loved ones, cuddle up in front of the news or even just have the sport on in the background on a Saturday afternoon.

Yet, when it comes to a small home, it can be difficult to know where to put our televisions. Whether you enjoy watching television in the comfort of your bed or in the living room with the rest of the family, there are some savvy ways that you can include a TV in your home without taking up too much space.

In fact, today at homify we have put together 13 TV placement ideas for those with limited space. These are clever ideas and tricks from top professionals from around the world.

Not only with the following article inspire you when it comes to your TV placement, but it will help you to achieve a more modern and sophisticated home too!

Let's take a look.