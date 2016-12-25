Your browser is out-of-date.

15 ideas for the entrance to your home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Karadavut Villa, VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK
Thinking of some awesome ways to add some exceptional style to your modern exterior? The professionals we consulted have put together these 15 fantastic ideas to amp up your façade in true sophistication and modernity. Your entrance doesn’t need to be generic anymore. It may just mean opting for some bright details, stunning contrasts and sensational textures, but with some imagination, your choice of lighting, garden features and flora could just be everything you’ve dreamed about.

1. Simplicity

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

A modern door combined with other materials is an excellent style solution that will suit most facades. Remember that your door is one of the important barriers against intruders, but also needs to add a stylish design to the entrance.

​ 2. Classic

Дом в г.Калининграде, AGRAFFE design
AGRAFFE design

AGRAFFE design
AGRAFFE design
AGRAFFE design

Match your door to the rest of your décor and ensure that your design is tasteful. Iron railings and natural wood is an excellent choice that cannot go wrong! These doors fit rustic houses perfectly and are valued for their style and elegance.

3. Colour

Saman Damı, ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ

ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ

A rustic wooden door beautifully painted in red is a superb idea for a charming house in the country.

​ 4. Appropriate path

Ankara Villa, RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN
RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN

RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN
RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN
RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN

A pathway is an awesome way to keep your garden in tact while also adding that enchanting edge to the entrance.

5. Lovely lit

Karadavut Villa, VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK

VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK

Lighting plays an integral role in décor, so incorporate the best illumination to highlight your stylish entrance, lead the way to your front door and also put on display that gorgeous garden that you’ve been working so hard on.

6. Wall feature

Casa E-171, ELVARQUITECTOS
ELVARQUITECTOS

ELVARQUITECTOS
ELVARQUITECTOS
ELVARQUITECTOS

Classic wooden doors and a fascinatingly finished wall will ensure that every aspect of your entrance is perfectly in its place.

7. Contrast

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here’s another example of a simple yet timeless entrance decorated in elegant monochrome.

8. Glass

RESIDENCIA NUÑO, Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Transparent doors are fabulous to maximise natural sunlight, but remember to home your with privacy in mind.

9. Decorations

音楽家の家「Casa Felice」, ユミラ建築設計室
ユミラ建築設計室

ユミラ建築設計室
ユミラ建築設計室
ユミラ建築設計室

Decorating your home begins at the entrance, this is after all the first part of the home that the guests see, so ensure that it is carefully maintained and presentable.

10. Modern and traditional

Residência Brise, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Go for an upgraded design and those beautiful wooden doors can be the perfect blend of modernity and tradition.

11. Futuristic

Villa Luisa, Matteo Gattoni - Architetto
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto

Matteo Gattoni - Architetto
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto
Matteo Gattoni - Architetto

Contemporary doors and details are the ideal choice for that home of sophisticated, futuristic quality. 

12. Charming

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

It’s old-fashioned and elegant, the colour is chic and charming and when paired with off-white walls these wooden doors are wonderful.

13. Neutral colour

Casa Caritas No.58, ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

The tiles, wall colour and door are all neutral and tasteful, but with the cactus adding a lovely tone of green, this entrance is simply attractive and welcoming.

14. Stairway

Casa del Cabo, Remy Arquitectos
Remy Arquitectos

Remy Arquitectos
Remy Arquitectos
Remy Arquitectos

External stairs may not be ideal for all homes, but if your foundation is built slightly higher than the ground, it may be worthwhile choosing steps that add a modern aesthetic to your home design, but bear in mind a non-slip tile is possibly the best choice to avoid accidents and injuries during the rainy season. 

15. Elegance

Casa Unifamiliar, Estilo Clasico Rural Argentino en Luján, Opra Nova - Arquitectos - Buenos Aires - Zona Oeste
Opra Nova—Arquitectos—Buenos Aires—Zona Oeste

Opra Nova - Arquitectos - Buenos Aires - Zona Oeste
Opra Nova—Arquitectos—Buenos Aires—Zona Oeste
Opra Nova - Arquitectos - Buenos Aires - Zona Oeste

We’ve left the best for last, there’s nothing quite as elegant as a home that enjoys fantastic yet traditional double doors. If a unique home is what you're after, then these 3 wooden cabins you'll want this summer are sure to wow you!

5 small but stylish kitchens
Do you have a favourite entrance idea?

