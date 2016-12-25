15 ideas for the entrance to your home

Thinking of some awesome ways to add some exceptional style to your modern exterior? The professionals we consulted have put together these 15 fantastic ideas to amp up your façade in true sophistication and modernity. Your entrance doesn’t need to be generic anymore. It may just mean opting for some bright details, stunning contrasts and sensational textures, but with some imagination, your choice of lighting, garden features and flora could just be everything you’ve dreamed about.
A modern door combined with other materials is an excellent style solution that will suit most facades. Remember that your door is one of the important barriers against intruders, but also needs to add a stylish design to the entrance.
Match your door to the rest of your décor and ensure that your design is tasteful. Iron railings and natural wood is an excellent choice that cannot go wrong! These doors fit rustic houses perfectly and are valued for their style and elegance.
A rustic wooden door beautifully painted in red is a superb idea for a charming house in the country.
A pathway is an awesome way to keep your garden in tact while also adding that enchanting edge to the entrance.
Lighting plays an integral role in décor, so incorporate the best illumination to highlight your stylish entrance, lead the way to your front door and also put on display that gorgeous garden that you’ve been working so hard on.
Classic wooden doors and a fascinatingly finished wall will ensure that every aspect of your entrance is perfectly in its place.
Here’s another example of a simple yet timeless entrance decorated in elegant monochrome.
Transparent doors are fabulous to maximise natural sunlight, but remember to home your with privacy in mind.
Decorating your home begins at the entrance, this is after all the first part of the home that the guests see, so ensure that it is carefully maintained and presentable.
Go for an upgraded design and those beautiful wooden doors can be the perfect blend of modernity and tradition.
Contemporary doors and details are the ideal choice for that home of sophisticated, futuristic quality.
It’s old-fashioned and elegant, the colour is chic and charming and when paired with off-white walls these wooden doors are wonderful.
The tiles, wall colour and door are all neutral and tasteful, but with the cactus adding a lovely tone of green, this entrance is simply attractive and welcoming.
External stairs may not be ideal for all homes, but if your foundation is built slightly higher than the ground, it may be worthwhile choosing steps that add a modern aesthetic to your home design, but bear in mind a non-slip tile is possibly the best choice to avoid accidents and injuries during the rainy season.
We've left the best for last, there's nothing quite as elegant as a home that enjoys fantastic yet traditional double doors.