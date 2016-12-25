Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 home facades for privacy and security

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

One of the stresses of living in a standalone residence is the safety and security of your family, belongings and property, especially in South Africa. And during the holiday season, people are often too scared to commit to leaving their houses to even enjoy a day at the beach with family and friends. In this edition of homify, we look at 12 façade designs that will enhance the privacy and security of your home, keeping potential threats and thieves at bay in the process.

1. Closed to the outside world

Casa Sta.Elena, Constructora e Inmobiliaria Catarsis Constructora e Inmobiliaria Catarsis Minimalist house Bricks Beige
Constructora e Inmobiliaria Catarsis

Constructora e Inmobiliaria Catarsis
Constructora e Inmobiliaria Catarsis
Constructora e Inmobiliaria Catarsis

The tall walls and metal gate of this home closes it off from the street and outside world, with only a window on the second floor visible from the exterior, allowing residents to enjoy a view from the street, the garage and entrance door maximises security against any kind of robbery attempts.

2. Perfectly planned doors

Casa Ax4, ROKA Arquitectos ROKA Arquitectos Minimalist house Chipboard Wood effect
ROKA Arquitectos

ROKA Arquitectos
ROKA Arquitectos
ROKA Arquitectos

The home is surrounded by a perimeter wall which obstructs a view from the street onto ground floor of the home, while the top floor enjoys a street sight.

3. The techno home

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern houses
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Technology plays an essential role in safeguarding modern homes and gadgets may be a quick way to alert homeowners of any potential threats lurking around outside. Metal barriers and electric fences are the first protection against burglaries, while cameras and alarms are essential for security companies and police units to do their job.

4. Durable gates

Fachada Pina 351, Modulor Arquitectura Modulor Arquitectura Modern houses Slate Grey
Modulor Arquitectura

Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura

High walls are one deterrent to possible thieves, but strong gates are another way to secure the home and its inhabitants. Consider consulting some professionals for the most efficient means to add safety measures to your home.

5. A traditional take

Casa AT, Cenit Arquitectos Cenit Arquitectos Modern houses
Cenit Arquitectos

Cenit Arquitectos
Cenit Arquitectos
Cenit Arquitectos

A great way to ensure that your home is stylish and well-protected is to go for a traditional tile to decorate your walls,
monochrome colour scheme and steel doors. It’s a simple design that can stand the test of time for that durable yet elegant exterior.

6. Closed and not cut-off

Casa Banak, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern houses Marble White
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

It may be a good idea to implement some design features that will limit a view of the property from the street, while allowing residents to clearly see who is ringing their doorbell. An iron-gate and fence is an exceptional yet protective choice.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Completely cut-off

Casa AG, GRUPO ESGO GRUPO ESGO Modern houses
GRUPO ESGO

GRUPO ESGO
GRUPO ESGO
GRUPO ESGO

This façade is completely cut off from the outside world, while the  combination of metal doors and walls shows that this area may be prone to crime, owners therefore implemented methods to secure themselves, with high walls and strong gates ensuring that no one enters the premises without permission.

8. Lovely colour combination

木製ガレージドア ウッディー ソリッドタイプ, 日本ドアコーポレーション株式会社 日本ドアコーポレーション株式会社 Garages & sheds
日本ドアコーポレーション株式会社

日本ドアコーポレーション株式会社
日本ドアコーポレーション株式会社
日本ドアコーポレーション株式会社

A white façade and dark doors make an excellent colour combination in this neighbourhood. The entrance is made from black metal and the garage door is dark wood, possibly mahogany. Access to the interior is granted through the intercom that is connected to a video camera so you always know who is at the door.

9. Solid metal for strong protection

CASA VA_01, Lopez Resendez STUDIO Lopez Resendez STUDIO
Lopez Resendez STUDIO

Lopez Resendez STUDIO
Lopez Resendez STUDIO
Lopez Resendez STUDIO

High metal gates and mesh are the perfect secure and safe solution for this industrial style façade, allowing natural light and fresh air to enter the home without compromising on security.

​ 10. Facade closed but with different design

Casa el Hatillo, FergoStudio FergoStudio Minimalist house
FergoStudio

FergoStudio
FergoStudio
FergoStudio

The wide steel gate allows the façade to be closed from the exterior, while the metal mesh between the bars offers enough privacy by limiting the view of the interior. 

11. Small and safe

Casa Butteri, Patricio Galland Arquitectura Patricio Galland Arquitectura Modern houses
Patricio Galland Arquitectura

Patricio Galland Arquitectura
Patricio Galland Arquitectura
Patricio Galland Arquitectura

The narrow facade of this entrance and the wide garage door keeps the lower section secure from a street view while protecting the property from prying eyes. The balcony can be used to check if unexpected guests are friends or foes.

​ 12. Simple facade

Casa CS 727, Patricio Galland Arquitectura Patricio Galland Arquitectura Eclectic style houses
Patricio Galland Arquitectura

Patricio Galland Arquitectura
Patricio Galland Arquitectura
Patricio Galland Arquitectura

The dark façade built from concrete, stone and metal may look scary, but the light toned stone softens the overall appearance of the structure. Here's something to think about… Building or buying: Which option is better in South Africa?

Small, cheap and built from a shipping container - this is a dream home!
Have you incorporated any of these safety measures to your home already?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks