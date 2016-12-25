12 home facades for privacy and security

One of the stresses of living in a standalone residence is the safety and security of your family, belongings and property, especially in South Africa. And during the holiday season, people are often too scared to commit to leaving their houses to even enjoy a day at the beach with family and friends. In this edition of homify, we look at 12 façade designs that will enhance the privacy and security of your home, keeping potential threats and thieves at bay in the process.
The tall walls and metal gate of this home closes it off from the street and outside world, with only a window on the second floor visible from the exterior, allowing residents to enjoy a view from the street, the garage and entrance door maximises security against any kind of robbery attempts.
The home is surrounded by a perimeter wall which obstructs a view from the street onto ground floor of the home, while the top floor enjoys a street sight.
Technology plays an essential role in safeguarding modern homes and gadgets may be a quick way to alert homeowners of any potential threats lurking around outside. Metal barriers and electric fences are the first protection against burglaries, while cameras and alarms are essential for security companies and police units to do their job.
High walls are one deterrent to possible thieves, but strong gates are another way to secure the home and its inhabitants. Consider consulting some professionals for the most efficient means to add safety measures to your home.
A great way to ensure that your home is stylish and well-protected is to go for a traditional tile to decorate your walls,
monochrome colour scheme and steel doors. It’s a simple design that can stand the test of time for that durable yet elegant exterior.
It may be a good idea to implement some design features that will limit a view of the property from the street, while allowing residents to clearly see who is ringing their doorbell. An iron-gate and fence is an exceptional yet protective choice.
This façade is completely cut off from the outside world, while the combination of metal doors and walls shows that this area may be prone to crime, owners therefore implemented methods to secure themselves, with high walls and strong gates ensuring that no one enters the premises without permission.
A white façade and dark doors make an excellent colour combination in this neighbourhood. The entrance is made from black metal and the garage door is dark wood, possibly mahogany. Access to the interior is granted through the intercom that is connected to a video camera so you always know who is at the door.
High metal gates and mesh are the perfect secure and safe solution for this industrial style façade, allowing natural light and fresh air to enter the home without compromising on security.
The wide steel gate allows the façade to be closed from the exterior, while the metal mesh between the bars offers enough privacy by limiting the view of the interior.
The narrow facade of this entrance and the wide garage door keeps the lower section secure from a street view while protecting the property from prying eyes. The balcony can be used to check if unexpected guests are friends or foes.
The dark façade built from concrete, stone and metal may look scary, but the light toned stone softens the overall appearance of the structure.